Politics crime dc Karoline Leavitt

15 utterly unsurprised reactions to Karoline Leavitt casually dropping that the White House “reconfigured” the DC crime stats to justify sending in the National Guard

Saul Hutson. Updated August 22nd, 2025

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, must be exhausted. She marches out to that podium every day and all she gets in return is a bunch of probing questions from a pool of pesky reporters who want to know how we are holding together the last strains of our democracy.

Her job: defend a bunch of vile behavior by her boss and his cronies. It’s gotta be tiring shoveling all that shit from 9-5 every day. And yet she persists.

In one of her more brazen claims, Leavitt recently admitted to needing to “reconfigure the numbers” to prove that crime is so bad that the National Guard needs to patrol the nation’s capital with military grade weaponry in order to keep tourists and sightseers safe. Here’s the clip.

Any argument holds up with data when you… just manipulate the data to say what you need it to. This White House is really playing 4D chess.

Let’s check in how people responded to this approach. (Hint: not good.)

Source: YouTube