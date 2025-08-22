15 utterly unsurprised reactions to Karoline Leavitt casually dropping that the White House “reconfigured” the DC crime stats to justify sending in the National Guard

Politics crime dc Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, must be exhausted. She marches out to that podium every day and all she gets in return is a bunch of probing questions from a pool of pesky reporters who want to know how we are holding together the last strains of our democracy.

Her job: defend a bunch of vile behavior by her boss and his cronies. It’s gotta be tiring shoveling all that shit from 9-5 every day. And yet she persists.

In one of her more brazen claims, Leavitt recently admitted to needing to “reconfigure the numbers” to prove that crime is so bad that the National Guard needs to patrol the nation’s capital with military grade weaponry in order to keep tourists and sightseers safe. Here’s the clip.

Any argument holds up with data when you… just manipulate the data to say what you need it to. This White House is really playing 4D chess.

Let’s check in how people responded to this approach. (Hint: not good.)

1.

Raise your hand if you knew Trump was gonna fudge the crime numbers like he did the jobs reports? pic.twitter.com/9LgOQmWalX — Raina (@Bright19Rainbow) August 20, 2025

2.

“reconfigured“ otherwise know as “boldface lies”!! — P Marino (@pmar7386) August 20, 2025

3.

Karolyin Leavitt — XYZ (@blancaforme) August 20, 2025

4.

No biggie, just some more Trump authoritarian fascism — ‍☠️Hugh Manatee (@HughManatee69) August 20, 2025

5.

6.

They’ll happily fake anything to make Dear Leader look good. — art_of_the_kills (@artofthekills) August 20, 2025

7.

And they won't even go to the areas where crime in DC is the highest. A fucking joke of a stunt. — America is a fucking psych ward (@Koree42877560) August 20, 2025

8.

those are a lot like blatant lies. She is going to end up in a DC prison one day pic.twitter.com/66K4SMcVW6 — Michael Banach (@m1db) August 20, 2025

9.

sure – make the facts fit the narrative is Trump's way. — wiseoldowl1951 (@wiseoldowl1951) August 20, 2025

10.

11.

"reconfigured" definitely stuck out to me when i first heard her. — entee (@_supanovaslim_) August 20, 2025

12.

The people shouting “fake news” now have to fake stats? Amazing — Oh look, it's what's his name (@anilkurian2) August 20, 2025

13.

I reconfigured my net worth to become a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/hxXHRg0AeY — IRJunky (@JunkyIr) August 20, 2025

14.

Aren't we lucky she survived the Bowling Green Massacre? pic.twitter.com/fyQ5tgvaIO — CecileStitches (@jumpingraindrop) August 20, 2025

15.

Source: YouTube, H/T Twitter @thedailybeast