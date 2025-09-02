Probably the most impressively silly hands-free dressing skills you’ll see anytime soon

Videos funny

Indonesians celebrate their Independence Day with a month of fetes and sports games, leading up to the day itself on 17th August.

The games themselves are less Olympics than It’s A Knockout, like the one shared on Reddit by the aggressively named u/GoFuckthThyself.

They gave it the title The Olympics are getting wild, but added –

I need such skill for when I am gaming while getting ready for work

We can see how that might come in handy. Other Reddit users shared their thoughts.

I’m genuinely impressed.

Guster09

Looks like it was a lot of fun! Where is the blooper reel? 😂

whatswithnames

Now this is entertainment.

Objective-Angle7221

“I put my pants on one leg at a time, just like everyone else.”

mheni22

The Olympics have never impressed me like this.

vigtel

u/Born-Sympathy-7625 gave the event a name.

It’s a DecaPantaloon.



Image Screengrab