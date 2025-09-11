This Democratic congressman summed up the Republican theory that the Epstein birthday message is a hoax, and it’s so absurd it could be satire

US donald trump epstein files

Despite his best efforts to bully people out of talking about it, or distract them with other headline-grabbing acts, Donald Trump is still embroiled in the scandal arising from his long and close friendship with the convicted sex trafficker and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s a typical comment from him on the crude birthday message allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein back in 2003.

BREAKING: Trump was just asked about the Epstein book: "It's not my signature, and it's not the way I speak. And anybody that's covered me for a long time know that's not my language. It's nonsense." It’s so obvious he’s lying. Does he think his supporters are that stupid? pic.twitter.com/xLhZUK0HWZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 10, 2025

Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz demonstrated his understanding of the situation with a brief summary.

Rep. Moskowitz: "So you're telling me someone 22 years ago went back to the future and forged his signature when he was a Democrat, and somehow this person knew he would become a Republican and become president 22 years later?…We should immediately open up an investigation!" pic.twitter.com/P6dHfCwJT3 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 10, 2025

We thought so – it’s as utterly unbelievable as it sounds.

Rep. Moskowitz: “So you’re telling me someone 22 years ago went back to the future and forged his signature?” According to MAGA logic, the Deep State owns a DeLorean, a Sharpie, and psychic powers. ️✍️⚡ We don’t need an investigation. We need a comedy special. — jorco ️ (@connydieckman) September 10, 2025

We need to subpoena Christopher Lloyd now for some answers! — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) September 10, 2025

This guy is damn good at his job https://t.co/8enOMfuUYf — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) September 10, 2025

The Democrats who forged Trump’s signature on that card and put it in Epstein’s papers 22 years ago to frame him when he was president in 2025 sure were diabolical. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 10, 2025

The republican cope on this is ridiculous lol. They have become so brain rotted that they will believe any lie they tell themselves to make sure Trump is forever an innocent victim. — Manna (@OhMyManna) September 10, 2025

So damn good. Every one of the pedophile protecting Republicans when asked about the letter, said Trump said it wasn’t his, so I believe it wasn’t written by him. Yet they know beyond the shadow of a doubt that man lies every time his mouth is moving. It was like some PR crisis… — Dean (@dgtechllc) September 10, 2025

Wait a second Doc… are you telling me… that you FORGED the future President's signature??? — 1% Vig (@JohnGalt2341) September 10, 2025

Give them time. I'm sure GOP lackies will develop a tasty, made for Fox News working conspiracy theory. "The Dems ifiltrated the Epstein Estate files and planted the forged drawing into the fully bound birthday book!" — 67TBurt (@20HBCurl_Xup) September 10, 2025

As ridiculous as this sounds, this is the argument those pedo-protecting pricks are trying to make. https://t.co/bLnZTrrDVB — Shelly (@TexHellCat) September 10, 2025

SO… the Democrats went Back To The Future… https://t.co/Mvtzib0bhz pic.twitter.com/RO4CnqCuaB — dancing in the street (@martycomroe) September 11, 2025

Nobody forged Donald Trump signature. Donald Trump knows it is his signature.. https://t.co/mwe037GCIX — Don Salmon (@dijoni) September 10, 2025

Play this for MAGA everywhere they go but they sound soooo ridiculous https://t.co/cQC5p4jeml — ag (@anniegreenyo) September 11, 2025

It was the Doctor wot did it.. https://t.co/YFbWSUTARR pic.twitter.com/Q8MxbPsmnt — Rik Ferguson (@rik_big) September 10, 2025

It’s not as though Donald Trump has form for being caught out in outrageous lies or anything. Oh!

I'm trying to think of a single time Donald Trump was accused of doing something and denied doing it and it turned out he was telling the truth I can't think of an example—but then again I'm only a Trump biographer who's written six books about him including multiple bestsellers — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 10, 2025

