They make their own entertainment in the Antarctic, and the weather lends a hand
When you’re a project manager at a scientific research facility in the Antarctic, not all your studies have to involve measurements, notes and a scientific purpose. Some can just be for entertainment value.
That’s why Matty Jordan took advantage of the weather to do this –
@mattykjordan When there’s a blizzard outside, we play #antarctica #blizzard #tshirt #frozen #wind #windy #fashion #fashionhacks ♬ original sound – Matty Jordan | Antarctica
That must be what they mean by a stiff wind.
His stunt delighted TikTok users.
No starch needed!
glitterwifelife
That’s just cool, well cold anyway.
Jason Wood
So scientific, lol.
kathyedwards20
Freeze dried!
Lilian Donaldson Hu
And that’s about how fast I would freeze up there. lol.
mikeofmo
It’s dry now! Now, put it on. ❄️☃️⛄️❄️
Viggen31
Almost looks like medieval armor!
nightman47
Nope, my whole body instantly went cold just watching this. I dunno how you do it.
i_am_siddons
That brings a whole new meaning to “wet t-shirt competition”.
old skool r4v3r
I’d want to build a person!
ClawiLewak
As Sassy Ginger pointed out, that trick isn’t restricted to the polar regions.
We do the same thing in North Dakota.
Source Matty Jordan Image Screengrab