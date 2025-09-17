They make their own entertainment in the Antarctic, and the weather lends a hand

Science Antarctica funny

When you’re a project manager at a scientific research facility in the Antarctic, not all your studies have to involve measurements, notes and a scientific purpose. Some can just be for entertainment value.

That’s why Matty Jordan took advantage of the weather to do this –

That must be what they mean by a stiff wind.

His stunt delighted TikTok users.

No starch needed!

glitterwifelife

That’s just cool, well cold anyway.

Jason Wood

So scientific, lol.

kathyedwards20

Freeze dried!

Lilian Donaldson Hu

And that’s about how fast I would freeze up there. lol.

mikeofmo

It’s dry now! Now, put it on. ❄️☃️⛄️❄️

Viggen31

Almost looks like medieval armor!

nightman47

Nope, my whole body instantly went cold just watching this. I dunno how you do it.

i_am_siddons

That brings a whole new meaning to “wet t-shirt competition”.

old skool r4v3r

I’d want to build a person!

ClawiLewak

As Sassy Ginger pointed out, that trick isn’t restricted to the polar regions.

We do the same thing in North Dakota.

READ MORE

Take your mind off the heat by watching what happens when you pour a Coke in Antarctica

Source Matty Jordan Image Screengrab