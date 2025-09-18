Twitter donald trump King Charles melania trump

31 favourite funny reactions to the second state visit of Donald Trump to the UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2025

Donald Trump has been having the time of his life, doing something he likes even more than bullying the heads of invaded countries or boasting about bombing fishing boats – hobnobbing with the British Royals.

His second state visit to the UK proved to be just as unpopular as the first one, with protests in various forms taking place from before his plane even landed.

For that reason, all the pomp has been taking place with the President of the USA kept well away from ordinary humans who might shout things at him about Jeffery Epstein, buddying up with dictators or being a tosser.

It’s a pity, really, because we’d love him to have heard this song.

He may not have been able to hear what the people were singing about him on the street, but as a social media addict, he just might have scrolled through some of these unflattering reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Article Pages: 1 2