31 favourite funny reactions to the second state visit of Donald Trump to the UK

Donald Trump has been having the time of his life, doing something he likes even more than bullying the heads of invaded countries or boasting about bombing fishing boats – hobnobbing with the British Royals.

His second state visit to the UK proved to be just as unpopular as the first one, with protests in various forms taking place from before his plane even landed.

Trump protest in London pic.twitter.com/9oQuZGQ3vg — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 17, 2025

For that reason, all the pomp has been taking place with the President of the USA kept well away from ordinary humans who might shout things at him about Jeffery Epstein, buddying up with dictators or being a tosser.

Trump being taken for a golden carriage ride to nowhere around the grounds of Windsor Castle, like humouring a massive toddler.pic.twitter.com/4vpYztuUWQ — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 17, 2025

It’s a pity, really, because we’d love him to have heard this song.

Trump: “Other countries, and their leaders know that if I’m president, they can’t mess with us. They respect me too much." United Kingdom: “Heyyyyy Donald Trump (ooh, ahh), I wanna know-oh-oh-oh-oh, why you’re such a cunt.”

pic.twitter.com/JP4Aa7yiwe — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 17, 2025

He may not have been able to hear what the people were singing about him on the street, but as a social media addict, he just might have scrolled through some of these unflattering reactions.

1.

“Thank God I’ve escaped from that orange shitgibbon. He’s behind me isn’t he?” pic.twitter.com/ueIArmVur8 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 17, 2025

2.

OK, who put Melania into 'sleep' mode. pic.twitter.com/qIPVx3HjYx — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 17, 2025

3.

President Trump represents the best of America, and we can all watch Live as he brings class to the UK State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/TBkG80FtEe — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) September 17, 2025

4.

Has Melania joined witness protection? pic.twitter.com/mhrE6bNTdt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 17, 2025

5.

I just want to warn the UK that with a ride in a gilded carriage, a castle, and a flyover with jets, the odds are increasing that Trump won’t leave. But we are good with that. pic.twitter.com/yWrOToTctb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2025

6.

As his State visit continues, it’s clear President Trump appears to have a lot in common with the Royal Family – mainly Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/1eM4zvyd7T — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 17, 2025

7.

More fun and games at Windsor Palace…. pic.twitter.com/k8pyfAK6aG — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) September 17, 2025

8.

Is Trump on Ozempic? If so, it's done wonders for his ankles. Fair play. pic.twitter.com/BgnHU9omBi — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 17, 2025

9.

Someone needs to put a new light bulb in Melania. pic.twitter.com/9IgcSjRPTr — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) September 17, 2025

10.

Exclusive preview – Trump’s Windsor Castle Royal Banquet pic.twitter.com/ADnDHPkQca — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 17, 2025

11.

Tommy Robinson reckons there will be 3 million at the royal dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/eOxdC3Ogva — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 17, 2025

12.

wow just seen trump on the news i think he might die here. he looks like if madame tussauds made dead presidents from expired dog bones. he'll be meeting the king strapped to a sack barrow with a maga hat pulled down to his chin you watch. no offence hope he has a nice time — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 16, 2025

13.

Marvellous. President Trump receives a 21 gun salute, befitting his status. Smashing. pic.twitter.com/LpLXk3Lh1s — Stansaid Airport (@StansaidAirport) September 17, 2025

14.

Has Malaria visited John Lewis lighting dept? #trumpvisit pic.twitter.com/r39AX9YHvk — ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) September 17, 2025

15.

Melania is away on a fucking beach in Honolulu. That’s one of the Westworld Robot Melanias from the big garage. https://t.co/wVP0MOi3KE — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) September 17, 2025

16.