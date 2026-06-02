US donald trump Iran

The White House tried to reassure Americans that it’ll all be okay in the end and had precisely the opposite effect – 14 crushing comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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With the cost of living going through the roof and Donald Trump’s war on Iran showing no sign of actually coming to an end, how well it is going for Trump and his second term in the White House right now?

Precisely this well.

And as attempts to reassure an increasingly sceptical American (and Maga) public, it certainly had an effect. Just the opposite of the one they were presumably intending.

And these people absolutely 100% said it best.

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