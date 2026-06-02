The White House tried to reassure Americans that it’ll all be okay in the end and had precisely the opposite effect – 14 crushing comebacks

US donald trump Iran

With the cost of living going through the roof and Donald Trump’s war on Iran showing no sign of actually coming to an end, how well it is going for Trump and his second term in the White House right now?

Precisely this well.

To those negatively chirping: quiet. 🤫 It will all work out well in the end – it always does. pic.twitter.com/ae8pspL6Yw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2026

And as attempts to reassure an increasingly sceptical American (and Maga) public, it certainly had an effect. Just the opposite of the one they were presumably intending.

And these people absolutely 100% said it best.

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Oh it’s bad bad https://t.co/rHQHapdckw — The Vegapunk of Hyenas (@Yeenie_Mcbeenie) June 1, 2026

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This message does not signal strength https://t.co/IIHxcDenmZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 2, 2026

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He looks like he’s dying. But sure, all is well. 😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 1, 2026

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This is fucking insane… https://t.co/AUWxrHri09 — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) June 2, 2026

6.

Fuck off. Don’t tell us what to do. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 2, 2026

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