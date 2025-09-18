Tucker Carlson just totally nailed what is happening in America right now and weird as that sounds it’s an important, essential watch

US charlie kirk donald trump tucker carlson

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured Tucker Carlson on these pages – far from it – but it might be the first time we’ve found ourselves cheering him from the rafters. Definitely, in fact.

The former Fox News host and conservative firebrand (insert alternative f-words here) went wildly viral with his one-minute take on what is happening in America right now.

Specifically, how the American right is using Charlie Kirk’s murder to crack down on freedom of speech (hello, Jimmy Kimmel) and it’s an important, not to say essential watch.

Tucker Carlson: ”You hope that a year from now the turmoil we’re seeing in the aftermath of [Charlie Kirk’s] murder won’t be leveraged to bring hate speech laws into this country. If that does happen, there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience.” pic.twitter.com/6kIKeSyC6p — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 17, 2025

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it (while they still had the chance).

Hell has frozen over. Tucker Carlson is calling out the fascist authoritarian Trump regime for insidiously using the assassination of Charlie Kirk as an excuse to abolish the First Amendment, round up Americans, and carry out the Nazification of America. pic.twitter.com/MnmAVAVU7B — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 17, 2025

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Hes right but that doesn’t mean he is sane nor should we normalize him. — North (@ThatGuyIsNorth) September 17, 2025

The Earth just tilted off its axis. Tucker Carlson is now calling out Trump’s own regime, accusing it of using Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a pretext to abolish the First Amendment, round up Americans, and Nazify the country. Yes. He said that. And he’s not wrong. pic.twitter.com/cy5oYXbJb4 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

When Tucker fucking Carlson is the “voice of reason” you KNOW shit is fucked up. https://t.co/14F8XCHF6p — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2025

And he FULLY contributed to it. He should have said that as well. — Hold Your Nerve ⚡️ (@stxnstn_) September 17, 2025

never thought in a bazillion years I’d retweet Tucker, Mike pence or Candace Owen’s but here I am. This is the middle guys. We finally found it. — Katy McBride (@KatyForTX) September 17, 2025

