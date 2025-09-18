US charlie kirk donald trump jimmy kimmel

If you were wondering how free speech is going in the US, Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been indefinitely taken off air for mocking Trump’s response to Charlie Kirk’s death

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2025

Just one week after the murder of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk, it’s looking increasingly like American free speech died that day too.

After performing a small segment about Republican hysteria in the wake of the shooting, Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been indefinitely pulled from the air – sort of making his point.

This is what got the show pulled. Prepare to be underwhelmed.

“The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it, in between the finger-pointing.”

It appears that the Federal Communications Commission had pressed a reluctant ABC to make the move, although we suspect the Trump regime probably wants Kimmel locked up, rather than suspended.

Despite being in Windsor Castle on a state visit, Donald Trump found the time to crow about the authoritarian move, and to call for more censorship of people he doesn’t like.

Following so closely after Fox News host Brian Kilmeade advocated for lethal injections for the homeless without being taken off air, it sent a chilling message to the people not wearing Maga hats.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Many people brought up the F word again, and not the four-letter one.

Trump has had Jimmy Kimmel in his sights for quite some time – and this is why.

READ MORE

A Maga said Charlie Kirk’s championing of free speech didn’t extend to people who disagreed with Charlie Kirk and these 17 responses raced to point out the hypocrisy

Source Maine Image Screengrab