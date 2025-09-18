If you were wondering how free speech is going in the US, Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been indefinitely taken off air for mocking Trump’s response to Charlie Kirk’s death

US charlie kirk donald trump jimmy kimmel

Just one week after the murder of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk, it’s looking increasingly like American free speech died that day too.

After performing a small segment about Republican hysteria in the wake of the shooting, Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been indefinitely pulled from the air – sort of making his point.

Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled off air. Why? He joked Kirk’s killer might’ve been pro-Trump. Within 48 hrs, Trump’s FCC threatened Disney/ABC’s license and they caved. That’s not “cancel culture.” That’s state censorship in real time. pic.twitter.com/t0mD6idZPM — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

This is what got the show pulled. Prepare to be underwhelmed.

This is what got Jimmy Kimmel fired. The Dear Leader was not pleased. pic.twitter.com/SzilavNgYA — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 18, 2025

“The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it, in between the finger-pointing.”

It appears that the Federal Communications Commission had pressed a reluctant ABC to make the move, although we suspect the Trump regime probably wants Kimmel locked up, rather than suspended.

In the hours leading up to the decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel, two sources familiar with the matter say, senior executives at ABC, its owner Disney, and affiliates convened emergency meetings to figure out how to minimize the damage. Multiple execs felt that Kimmel had not… https://t.co/Hdxs5NHuDg pic.twitter.com/YwnrsraYwM — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 18, 2025

Despite being in Windsor Castle on a state visit, Donald Trump found the time to crow about the authoritarian move, and to call for more censorship of people he doesn’t like.

Trump now calls for the firing of Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers. pic.twitter.com/TCKXhBazvN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 18, 2025

Following so closely after Fox News host Brian Kilmeade advocated for lethal injections for the homeless without being taken off air, it sent a chilling message to the people not wearing Maga hats.

1.

Rolling Stone is now confirming what we all knew happened with Jimmy Kimmel’s show. According to their reporting, executives at ABC and Disney didn’t think Kimmel said anything outrageous but they feared retaliation from Trump. This is a blatant attack on free speech. pic.twitter.com/Jozg3ELKun — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 18, 2025

2.

Last Wednesday: A Fox News host says homeless people should be executed. Monday: Jimmy Kimmel makes a joke. Guess which one lost their job? — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 18, 2025

3.

He literally said NOTHING bad about Charlie Kirk. He said things about TRUMP AND MAGA! So now Americans can’t criticize Trump. Smh! First they went after the 1st Amendment next it will be the 2nd Amendment. They can’t risk everyone being armed as they set up their dictatorship. — Tanja (@WeSee2024) September 18, 2025

4.

This isn’t ‘cancel culture.’ It’s the government using threats to silence a TV host. That’s straight-up censorship. — Sandhya rajput (@modernselfgth) September 18, 2025

5.

@jimmykimmel his humor, his insights are important to keep showing us who we are . AND he is a most wonderful fellow — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 18, 2025

6.

7.

Not a big fan of Jimmy Kimmel, but if you think his show should be canceled for this, you’re a hack and a total fraud who should never pretend to care about free speech pic.twitter.com/FSiktbva6y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025

8.

Trump saw what an ass he made out of himself on camera, and since Kimmel promoted it even more, that was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back for wanting to get him off the air. — Jill Nash (@jcnash) September 18, 2025

9.

Jimmy Kimmel basically just lost his job for saying Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA. Just a few days ago, here’s Brian Kilmeade of Fox News saying homeless people should be killed:

He still has his job: pic.twitter.com/HMSAlBrFbk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 18, 2025

10.

Trump behaves like a whiny bitch and perpetually aggrieved. It’s remarkable how many organizations appear genuinely intimidated by him. Frankly, Jimmy and Steven could easily create an entire show dedicated to dissecting Trump’s flaws and weaknesses. — Dr. G. (@eg1701) September 18, 2025

11.

Wow! Jimmy Kimmel got pulled off the air. What did he do? Advocate for murdering the homeless? — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) September 18, 2025

12.

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel's show is reportedly set to stop airing on ABC after he made a mistake about the Charlie Kirk killer. Meanwhile Fox News continues to employ people who called for the murder of homeless people. This is so utterly pathetic. pic.twitter.com/9fQSRyhmHl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 17, 2025

13.

They are deplatforming left wing talking heads one by one to dismantle our networks. Then they will have a monopoly on information. — Nat Yandura (@yandurathedoll) September 17, 2025

14.

The absurdity of JD Vance coming to Europe to lecture us on the death of free speech is laid bare. The Trump appointed head of Federal Communications Commission threatens ABC’s licence over his mild Kirk comments and Kimmel is gone. Free speech? Pah. https://t.co/eps1VaFnFj — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) September 18, 2025

15.

THIS IS ABSOLUTE BULLSHIT: Disney is pulling Jimmy Kimmel's show "indefinitely" because he made some comments about Charlie Kirk. Bending the knee to fascism again? Fuck you, @Disney cowards. I STAND WITH JIMMY KIMMEL.pic.twitter.com/aZLoEzTErr — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2025

Many people brought up the F word again, and not the four-letter one.

I know it angers people for me to say this, but these are the blueprints of fascism. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 17, 2025

Trump has had Jimmy Kimmel in his sights for quite some time – and this is why.

I think we all know how this really started https://t.co/doowD6vmQV — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 18, 2025

READ MORE

A Maga said Charlie Kirk’s championing of free speech didn’t extend to people who disagreed with Charlie Kirk and these 17 responses raced to point out the hypocrisy

Source Maine Image Screengrab