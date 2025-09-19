Videos goodfellas mash-ups skeletor

This mash-up of He-Man and Goodfellas definitely has the power to amuse you

David Harris. Updated September 19th, 2025

We’re huge fans of the Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, and we’re also big fans of the 80s animated kids show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (ok, maybe not so much now we’re knocking on a bit).

So we’re surprised and delighted to see how well it turned out when mash-up specialist Mylo the cat was inspired to put the audio of the former over the visuals of the latter.

It’s a sweary treat. Thanks to Todd Spence for sharing on Twitter.

Flawless. Others agreed.

Source @Todd_Spence