Videos goodfellas mash-ups skeletor
This mash-up of He-Man and Goodfellas definitely has the power to amuse you
We’re huge fans of the Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, and we’re also big fans of the 80s animated kids show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (ok, maybe not so much now we’re knocking on a bit).
So we’re surprised and delighted to see how well it turned out when mash-up specialist Mylo the cat was inspired to put the audio of the former over the visuals of the latter.
It’s a sweary treat. Thanks to Todd Spence for sharing on Twitter.
Somebody put Goodfellas audio over Skeletor and Trap Jaw and it’s so perfect lol pic.twitter.com/JsECzddYjc
— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) August 11, 2025
Flawless. Others agreed.
1.
— Layden Robinson (@LaydenRobinson) August 12, 2025
2.
Fantastic content
— ⚡ Joey Riz ⚡ (@jerflash) August 11, 2025
3.
Didn’t know I needed this in my life
— SHUMI (@jayeizdead) August 12, 2025
4.
Incredible
— Spence (@Spence9491) August 12, 2025
5.
“Nice fuckin’ game.” Beast Man killed that scene. pic.twitter.com/uaF0A0r5zs
— Captain Piendraga ️️ (@Oyabungaijin) August 13, 2025
6.
This is incredible…..it might have made my day. Thank you.
— HappyHourHooligan (@HappyHourHoward) August 12, 2025
7.
One day I’ll delete this app, but that day is not today
— Nelios (@Yo_Commander) August 12, 2025
8.
That’s fucking great
— FAT TONY (@Jimmy5582286186) August 12, 2025
9.
This is indeed perfection
— Lukewarm Lullabies in Yo Left Ear (@OG_Tracy_Dickin) August 12, 2025
10.
There’s still gold on this fucking platform. You just have to find it. https://t.co/8p4HgMYM3Z
— Mark (@DerKaiser_1) August 12, 2025
11.
this is perfection I think we can turn off the internet now https://t.co/z6wZASoNff
— Jeff Rust (@TheRust503) August 12, 2025
12.
I would so watch the hell out of that cartoon https://t.co/FDvaYkqjw2
— Dominicus Saxon (@DominicusSaxon) August 12, 2025
13.
Elite levels https://t.co/5bJa0jmF0F
— ValderramasHair (@ValderramasHair) August 12, 2025
READ MORE
Source @Todd_Spence