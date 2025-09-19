This mash-up of He-Man and Goodfellas definitely has the power to amuse you

Videos goodfellas mash-ups skeletor

We’re huge fans of the Martin Scorsese film Goodfellas, and we’re also big fans of the 80s animated kids show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (ok, maybe not so much now we’re knocking on a bit).

So we’re surprised and delighted to see how well it turned out when mash-up specialist Mylo the cat was inspired to put the audio of the former over the visuals of the latter.

It’s a sweary treat. Thanks to Todd Spence for sharing on Twitter.

Somebody put Goodfellas audio over Skeletor and Trap Jaw and it’s so perfect lol pic.twitter.com/JsECzddYjc — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) August 11, 2025

Flawless. Others agreed.

