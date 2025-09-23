Sport donald trump Karoline Leavitt ryder cup

Donald Trump ‘saved the Ryder Cup’ according to this bizarre Karoline Leavitt announcement that missed the fairway for the trees

Saul Hutson. Updated September 23rd, 2025

The President of the United States has two passions: golf and being the center of attention. Karoline Leavitt made all of those dreams come true in one typically confusing statement at the White House.

Leavitt could barely look up from the script she was handed to deliver the news to the press corps that Donald Trump had saved the Ryder Cup.

“It would not be taking place this year without President Trump,” says Leavitt. This is a tournament that has been around for a century without any help from New York’s least trustworthy golfer. The quote they chose to toss in from Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t sound more like it was dictated by Trump and then fed into ChatGPT.

It all reeks of the typical “look at me!” insecurity that has driven Trump onto our screens 24 hours a day for the last decade. He just can’t let us have anything in peace.

The news online was greeted with more than a little side-eye.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2