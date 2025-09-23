Donald Trump ‘saved the Ryder Cup’ according to this bizarre Karoline Leavitt announcement that missed the fairway for the trees

Sport donald trump Karoline Leavitt ryder cup

The President of the United States has two passions: golf and being the center of attention. Karoline Leavitt made all of those dreams come true in one typically confusing statement at the White House.

Leavitt could barely look up from the script she was handed to deliver the news to the press corps that Donald Trump had saved the Ryder Cup.

Karoline Leavitt says Trump saved the Ryder Cup golf match between the US and Europe. He said it would not be happening this weekend without him even though it has been played since 1927 somehow without his involvement. pic.twitter.com/EeRVqtOLun — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2025

“It would not be taking place this year without President Trump,” says Leavitt. This is a tournament that has been around for a century without any help from New York’s least trustworthy golfer. The quote they chose to toss in from Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t sound more like it was dictated by Trump and then fed into ChatGPT.

It all reeks of the typical “look at me!” insecurity that has driven Trump onto our screens 24 hours a day for the last decade. He just can’t let us have anything in peace.

The news online was greeted with more than a little side-eye.

1.

He’s being very modest. Because at the very same moment when he was saving the Ryder Cup, he ended two wars and drug prices dropped by 1100%. Amazing. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) September 22, 2025

2.

Next week she’ll announce Trump invented golf, discovered Europe, and personally taught Tiger Woods how to swing. — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) September 22, 2025

3.

Donald often takes credit for things that he did not do. Yet, on the other side of the coin, Trump never takes responsibility for any of his many fuckups. Either he changes the subject or he blames Biden, Clinton or Comey. The fuckups are rampant because Donald doesn’t study… — Slowly Boiled Frog ️‍ (@davidcaryhart) September 22, 2025

4.

I’ve won seven golf tournaments in eight months, maybe more. Golfers thank me often. I know golf best. Without me, golf would be extinct. Make America Golf Again! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 22, 2025

5.

I saved the Ryder Cup golf match between the US and Europe. pic.twitter.com/iArauEIV0V — TRUMP & EPSTEIN WERE FRIENDS from 1987 to 2007 (@RapinDonaldHQ) September 22, 2025

6.

Let’s count that in his total of wars ended. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) September 22, 2025

7.