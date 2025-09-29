The European Ryder Cup team celebrated their victory by epically taunting Donald Trump and both sides of the Atlantic loved it

Sport donald trump ryder cup

The Europeans took down the Americans in the Ryder Cup this weekend and it was all about the golf.

Except that part where the American crowds verbally, and sometimes even physically, assaulted their opponents and greatly embarrassed the entire country.

The official emcee at the event had to resign halfway through the tournament because she the crowd in a “Fuck you, Rory!” chant at the European’s most popular player. A fan threw a beer can at Rory’s wife. There was a lot to be ashamed of for the Americans.

So once it was all said and done and the Europeans won the Cup, they celebrated in style. Petty style. And both sides can agree it was much deserved. Here’s the team directly addressing the President of the United States of America.

Team Europe trolling Trump directly #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/9waj4d1tgz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 29, 2025

That’s some good ol’ fashioned taunting. And after everything they put up with this weekend, totally earned. The replies from both sides of the pond agreed.

I’ve never enjoyed losing the Ryder Cup so much — bill_griffiths (@bill_griffiths) September 29, 2025

Oh absolutely and he’d have them to White House for some cold McDonald’s https://t.co/jivWMRj3I5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 29, 2025

I’m team USA but these maga turds needed an L — green ranger (@GreenRangerMFER) September 29, 2025

I actually like this. If Trump is representing the USA then I’m rooting for him to lose.

Trump is NOT America. He represents the worst traits in humanity regardless of country affiliation.

The MAGA crowd’s classless behavior was disgusting. It’s karma for Trump and MAGA. — MR_G (@Mr_G_01) September 29, 2025

100 bucks says right now Trump is asking his advisors if he can legally send the military into Ireland to defend his honor. — ⭐️Jonathan Scott ⭐️ (@jonscott1983) September 29, 2025

Tomorrow, @realDonaldTrump will sue the Ryder Cup team. Because that’s the kind of insufferable infant he is. — simrich (@simrich) September 29, 2025

