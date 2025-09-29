Sport donald trump ryder cup

The European Ryder Cup team celebrated their victory by epically taunting Donald Trump and both sides of the Atlantic loved it

Saul Hutson. Updated September 29th, 2025

The Europeans took down the Americans in the Ryder Cup this weekend and it was all about the golf.

Except that part where the American crowds verbally, and sometimes even physically, assaulted their opponents and greatly embarrassed the entire country.

The official emcee at the event had to resign halfway through the tournament because she the crowd in a “Fuck you, Rory!” chant at the European’s most popular player. A fan threw a beer can at Rory’s wife. There was a lot to be ashamed of for the Americans.

So once it was all said and done and the Europeans won the Cup, they celebrated in style. Petty style. And both sides can agree it was much deserved. Here’s the team directly addressing the President of the United States of America.

That’s some good ol’ fashioned taunting. And after everything they put up with this weekend, totally earned. The replies from both sides of the pond agreed.

