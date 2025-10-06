Donald Trump said Portland was burning to the ground and these 18 people who live there clapped back hard with proof that he’s full of it

Politics donald trump portland

The lying tour continues. Donald Trump was en route to the speech he was going to fill with lies at the Naval Academy anniversary celebration when he decided to spew a couple more lies along the way.

Here is the President incorporating his favorite method of communication (shouting at reporters from a distance under the dim of whirring helicopter blades) to spread more misinformation.

Trump: “Portland is burning to the ground. You have agitators, insurrectionists. It’s burning to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/Lf9uyWEEXV — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 5, 2025

It’s all a very obvious front to allow Trump to deploy more military to attack the citizens of the free country he rules. Yet another attempt to sell fear. The only problem is that everyone who lives there heard these comments and they begged to differ.

Here’s how the people of Portland responded to Trump’s claims.

The Portland Marathon is happening today while he is saying this…. pic.twitter.com/CtjHvo7LUr — dombomb360 (@DomBomb360) October 5, 2025

People in Portland pic.twitter.com/qHYdJYbvbr — Gene Killian (@genethelawyer) October 5, 2025

I live in Portland and it’s one of the most beautiful cities in the entire country… There was one shitty block. Literally. Trump is insane. Literally. — Sports and Politics (@LeftSideStrong5) October 5, 2025

Since Trump is making up shit about Portland – I would like to report DINOSAURS in Portland now! Fighting! It will be mayhem! https://t.co/fdisiM4LVi — ㋛ (@Kate9675) October 5, 2025

A live picture of Portland from a news station webcam – trying to find the “burning to the ground” stuff. pic.twitter.com/qsQgqRpRFA — Jay Russell @ (@Dogskip) October 5, 2025

Portland’s terrible, nothing but ruins now. pic.twitter.com/xtu2iozc7S — bad choices (@badchoices9) October 5, 2025

FACTS: Portland is not, and never was, burning down. The only insurrection that Trump has witnessed happened on J6 and he watched it play out on the TV in the Oval office dining room Portland is not, and never was, burning down. — Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) October 5, 2025

He must think no one has television or internet. Either that or he thinks everyone is as dumb and gullible as his cult.

PORTLAND IS NOT BURNING DOWN. — Barbara Groves (@Patchesgrandma) October 5, 2025

9.