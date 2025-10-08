Entertainment dick and dom kids tv

We feel bad for laughing so much at this wonderful clip of Dick and Dom and the girl who wanted a pony

David Harris. Updated October 8th, 2025

An old clip of BBC children’s TV presenters Dick and Dom (Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood) has been doing the rounds on Twitter for reasons that will soon become apparent.

The comedy double act started their BBC careers in the famous ‘broom cupboard’ in the 1990s before getting their own Saturday morning show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow which ran from 2002 – 2006.

This absolutely brutal clip was posted on TikTok by nostalgiahubuk.

You’ll feel bad for laughing, but it’s a proper gem!

@nostalgiahubuk

♬ original sound – nostalgiahubuk

Ouch! It was shared on Twitter by The Grift Report, where people were torn between feeling bad for the girl, and just laughing because it was pretty funny.

1.

16.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source Nostalgiahubuk Image Screengrab