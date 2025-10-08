We feel bad for laughing so much at this wonderful clip of Dick and Dom and the girl who wanted a pony

Entertainment dick and dom kids tv

An old clip of BBC children’s TV presenters Dick and Dom (Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood) has been doing the rounds on Twitter for reasons that will soon become apparent.

The comedy double act started their BBC careers in the famous ‘broom cupboard’ in the 1990s before getting their own Saturday morning show Dick and Dom in da Bungalow which ran from 2002 – 2006.

This absolutely brutal clip was posted on TikTok by nostalgiahubuk.

You’ll feel bad for laughing, but it’s a proper gem!

Ouch! It was shared on Twitter by The Grift Report, where people were torn between feeling bad for the girl, and just laughing because it was pretty funny.

What a ruthless stitch up https://t.co/sU54Xd5ixa — Radelaide Rob (@RadelaideRob) September 24, 2025

Why are they called dick and dom when they’re both dicks? — Sean B (@Sean_Boon) September 18, 2025

Mate… naaa! This is wicked! Lol I’m going to hell for laughing! pic.twitter.com/oepDJzHYUE — Jen ⚽️ (@liverbirdjen) September 17, 2025

Back when being an absolute menace was allowed Their bogies games were so ridiculous too pic.twitter.com/4roKWUZwfg — Chè (@shearknado) September 17, 2025

She literally grew up to be this pic.twitter.com/52YCiI09vV — Ross Beattie (@RBeattie07) September 17, 2025

What a show this was — Scott (@Scoooooootttty) September 16, 2025

Character building — Andy lewis (@quagmire112) September 17, 2025

Complete menaces. — Kane Ingram (@IrkMeIngram) September 17, 2025

Bastards — Spanish John (@spanishjohn420) September 17, 2025

I still play bogies as a grown man — Ageless (@AgelessCake) September 27, 2025

That was diabolical ahahaha — John T (@TilljProduction) September 24, 2025

Peak kids tv — billybobsta (@trippylobsta) September 29, 2025

I applied for this show MULTIPLE times as a kid man https://t.co/HC16XN0oVe — Black Irish Dawg☘️ (@ariacarim) September 17, 2025

Source Nostalgiahubuk Image Screengrab