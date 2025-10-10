A climate change sceptic thought the plastic liner of a cardboard soap bottle was evidence of a ‘green scam’, and got burnt to a crisp – 16 scorching clapbacks

Social Media conspiracy theorists

More than 99% of rigorous scientific studies conclude that climate change is caused by the activities of humans.

Efforts to counteract both the processes that cause that increase in global temperatures and the pollution arising from human consumption of plastics have increased considerably, with greener options more widely available.

Over on Twitter, however, Canadian climate change sceptic Ryan Gerritsen had ‘evidence’ that green measures are a scam. Brace yourself.

There were, unsurprisingly, a number of like-minded individuals on his side.

all smoke and mirrors. NOTHING is green “except” the $$ in the governments pockets from pushing this agenda — Srt guy (@itzmillertyme) October 8, 2025

greenwashing and healthwashing … that's why I created and teach Empathy Economics … this bullshit doesn't stand a chance! — Lisa Borden (@LisaBorden) October 8, 2025

There were also many people who saw the giant flaw in his conclusion.

I'll explain it at a level you may be able to understand: "Little plastic less bad than lots of plastic" https://t.co/fIHeNz7dP3 — Nikolaj (@nikicaga) October 9, 2025

The plastic liner is 10× less plastic than a normal container, it also breaks down faster and uses less energy to recycle. Just because you are a NPC who's stuck in a (Hate the next thing) routine, doesn't mean your illiterate observations are factual. — Arthur Brotleibe (@brotleibe) October 9, 2025

This isn’t a scam, it’s just less plastic, it’s literally on their website. Are we all 12 years old now https://t.co/zw3xP9t43q pic.twitter.com/tWNim7aLG9 — Cabot Montana (@AmanitaFugax) October 9, 2025

Imagine not understanding that a plastic bag contains less plastic than a giant bottle https://t.co/4DO9TBwl2e — Frothy Bile (@frothybile) October 9, 2025

looks like a design that reduces the amount of plastic used and has more recyclable parts, how is this bad or a scam? pic.twitter.com/MCE9fLuA91 — chris / strutheo (@Vestboy_Myst) October 9, 2025

i hate these things as much as anyone, but it is obviously to REDUCE plastic waste, not remove it — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) October 9, 2025

This is the same concept as boxed wine and it is more eco friendly — Papa Pedagogy (@KieranRamnarine) October 8, 2025

The plastic insert is biodegradeable. That entire bottle, plastic sleeve and all, will break down into it's base materials in a year or so. Your solid plastic bottle will still be here when our species is extinct. This is not a scam. You're just dumb. — Nick (@Nickhasdoubts) October 9, 2025

Are you stupid? There's more then 80% less plastic; the cardboard is there for protection. — Wim Peeters (@FlemishGreen) October 9, 2025

Cavemen walk amongst us and their vote counts the same as yours! https://t.co/h2zl9QGjQw — sid (@lilbabygandhi) October 9, 2025

Do you know what the word "less" means? — The Real Pizza Steve (@StPizzaSteve) October 9, 2025

Weighs less, uses less plastic, and is made of cardboard which we recycle at far higher rates. Could it be sold in a plastic bag alone wobbling on the shelf? Technically yes. Would you buy it? No. — Tommy Atwell (@Tommy_Atwell) October 9, 2025

Not really a scam, just a way to use less plastics. Or did you think putting liquid against cardboard would be a good idea? https://t.co/PJQKlCjmpT — André (@EuroKabouter) October 9, 2025

This is the detergent brand I used when I lived in Germany. It’s all biodegradable but I understand that riling up brain dead chuds on xitter is profitable https://t.co/fycNlZIsbe — Regime Banker (@RegimeBanker) October 9, 2025

It's not a scam, it's all biodegradable. We need stuff like this everywhere. Plastic is killing us all and it's mostly not recyclable https://t.co/93wQYQ3r1m — Bobby Faison (@bob_faison) October 9, 2025

A person with common sense would see that there is exponentially less plastic being used and is a lot less harmful than the manufacturing of the usual packaging for this. https://t.co/NTgItZPvHP — Grant Tucker (@chromaspring) October 9, 2025

There was one point that raised the spirits of the Americans in the chat.

When I read a dumb tweet and there’s not an American flag in the username finally https://t.co/NJyNbVf6Yy pic.twitter.com/FetLjBLAPz — mads (@detrussy) October 9, 2025

