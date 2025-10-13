Meryl Streep’s perfectly worded 2017 tribute hits so much harder after the sad death of Diane Keaton, aged 79

Celebrity Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton was an accomplished actress with an impressive range that included a particular flair for comedy. She was someone with that difficult-to-define quality that elevates a performer to the status of ‘star’.

As we have seen from the many messages flooding the internet since her death was announced on Saturday, she was also a treasured friend and inspiration to many people.

Some actors play emotions. Diane Keaton lived inside them. Diane Keaton embodied the contradictions of being human: funny and fragile, bright and bruised, always achingly honest. For decades, she filled every frame with warmth, wit, and wonder. A Best Actress Oscar winner and… pic.twitter.com/BqjewFW4MO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 11, 2025

She starred in more than 70 films, including Annie Hall, for which she won an Academy Award, and directed 12 films and TV shows.

As well as the Academy Award, she received numerous other honours, such as Baftas, Golden Globes, and a Lifetime Achievement award from the American Film Institute.

Her friend Reece Witherspoon spoke warmly about her after the sad news broke at the weekend.

Reese Witherspoon emotionally pays tribute to Diane Keaton while on stage at her #ShineAway event in L.A. pic.twitter.com/MFwAFna3pU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 11, 2025

Naturally, tributes absolutely flooded the internet, from friends and fans of the film icon.

1.

Diane was a really good friend of ours. We laughed a lot. What an extraordinarily talented woman. Diane, you will be so missed on the Earth. Rest sweetly as sweet as you have been to everyone you have met. Love, Henry and Stacey. https://t.co/qj7qXiWt3x — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) October 11, 2025

2.

Diane Keaton has left us and I can’t tell you how profoundly sad that makes me. I adored her — idolized her. She was a very special person and an incredibly gifted actor, who made each of her roles unforgettable. Her light will continue to shine through the art she leaves behind.… pic.twitter.com/pYr5cm3Ebu — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 11, 2025

3.

Diane Keaton was a true Californian. She was a self-described oddball, uniquely stylish, deeply creative, funny, and an acting legend who could steal the screen in comic and dramatic roles alike. She was in a class all her own, an icon. Jen and I join her many friends in mourning… pic.twitter.com/DyKbuhLss1 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 12, 2025

4.

I cant! Diane Keaton was such a talent and a BIG part of my career. She directed two videos of mine – "Heaven Is A Place on Earth" and the video for "I Get Weak."

She was kind and eccentric and I was blessed to know her. RIP Diane, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PbDVNQsJh8 — Belinda Carlisle (@belindacarlisle) October 11, 2025

5.

A great actress has left us.

Rest in peace, Diane Keaton.

Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/1GvoL1fLwP — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) October 11, 2025

6.

Loved!

" La dee da,la dee da" pic.twitter.com/83I29wjWBu — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) October 11, 2025

7.

Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) October 11, 2025

8.

My first professional acting job was in an off-Broadway play with Diane Keaton in 1976. I worked with her again when she directed an episode of China Beach. She was smart, kind, funny and very, very talented. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/ZXX7ktjtoh — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) October 12, 2025

9.

Diane Keaton ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IXSmpZ3u35 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025

10.

Sad to hear of the passing of Diane Keaton. I worked with her a while back, she was sassy, fun, smart and a real legend. Loved her. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 12, 2025

11.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Diane Keaton. A truly wonderfully talented actress. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 12, 2025

12.

R.I.P Diane Keaton , Reds , Annie Hall, The Godfather ….one of the gteats — terry christian (@terrychristian) October 11, 2025

13.

One of the all time greats. Such an honest and luminous performer! A great loss to cinema. RIP Diane Keaton pic.twitter.com/x79bRowxo7 — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) October 12, 2025

14.

I was so honored to call Diane Keaton a friend. She was an amazingly kind and creative person who also just happened to be a Hollywood legend. She has been taken from us far too soon. We will miss you, Diane. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 11, 2025

15.

RIP the legendary Diane Keaton. She changed American comedy forever, along with being a great dramatic actress. In everything from her films with Woody Allen to Reds, The Godfather and so many more, she was indelible. I worked with her when I rewrote First Wives Club, and she was… pic.twitter.com/JwFuNrB1d9 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 11, 2025

Nothing we could say would sum up Diane Keaton any better than this beautiful and appreciative speech by Meryl Streep, which she gave ahead of her AFI Lifetime Achievement award.

Meryl Streep's speech at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring Diane Keaton pic.twitter.com/JSEe6rBz6k — gala ★ (@galisimaa) October 11, 2025

Diane Keaton. 1946 – 2025. R.I.P.

