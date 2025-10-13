Celebrity Diane Keaton

Meryl Streep’s perfectly worded 2017 tribute hits so much harder after the sad death of Diane Keaton, aged 79

Poke Reporter. Updated October 13th, 2025

Diane Keaton was an accomplished actress with an impressive range that included a particular flair for comedy. She was someone with that difficult-to-define quality that elevates a performer to the status of ‘star’.

As we have seen from the many messages flooding the internet since her death was announced on Saturday, she was also a treasured friend and inspiration to many people.

She starred in more than 70 films, including Annie Hall, for which she won an Academy Award, and directed 12 films and TV shows.

As well as the Academy Award, she received numerous other honours, such as Baftas, Golden Globes, and a Lifetime Achievement award from the American Film Institute.

Her friend Reece Witherspoon spoke warmly about her after the sad news broke at the weekend.

Naturally, tributes absolutely flooded the internet, from friends and fans of the film icon.

Nothing we could say would sum up Diane Keaton any better than this beautiful and appreciative speech by Meryl Streep, which she gave ahead of her AFI Lifetime Achievement award.

Diane Keaton. 1946 – 2025. R.I.P.

