This right-winger’s confusion over the point of a white crayon is an online idiocy hall-of-famer, and the internet waxed lyrical

US MAGA

Vehemently pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens has never been known for her brains. We think the whole ‘pro-Trump commentator’ part of that sentence is evidence enough, but in addition, she has –

Suggested the US send troops to Australia to free the people from its ‘tyrannical’ regime. Claimed TikTok turns men gay. Said that women make the workplace worse. Spoken out repeatedly against vaccines.

As the final confirmation that she’s two blades short of a wind turbine, Trump described her as ‘a very smart thinker’. A damning indictment of her cognitive powers, if ever there was one.

Last year, she added to her ledger of idiocy with this spectacular failure to think for even a minute before asking a truly mind-numbing question.

The responses were every bit as savage as the question deserved – which is to say extremely.

1.

It's used to blend and soften other colors specifically for highlights. Are all Republicans this stupid? pic.twitter.com/XP3quppHsT — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 23, 2024

2.

This is going to blow your mind but you can buy colored paper — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) October 22, 2024

3.

It's not too late to delete this — Women Being Awful (@WomenBeingAwful) October 22, 2024

4.

To write on eggs before you dye them — Steven (@SirStevenKJ) October 22, 2024

5.

It works on any colored paper besides white paper. Just like every other color "doesn't work" when used on paper the same color as the crayon. This isn't rocket science. — Kristy (@FlaGirlKristy) October 22, 2024

6.

It's for eating Candace. It's a tasty snack while you use the other ones. — Misremembered_Youth (@MisrememberedY) October 23, 2024

7.

People actually think you’re smart but you’ve never fooled me. https://t.co/yJXpVgedcE — Seguru Ghetto (@DapoElCapo) October 23, 2024

8.

Oh look! I found more of them! pic.twitter.com/qnZlVwg6mt — Cindy *JezebelSpirit* (@cgrendy3) October 23, 2024

9.

The more disturbing revelation is that she has a child. — Cristiano (@CristianoDiaz) October 23, 2024

10.

Does she think she’s starting some kind of new culture war over crayon colors with this sh*t? — Scottifa (@scottfromnyc79) October 23, 2024

11.

Instead of teaching her daughter how to use a white crayon #CandaceOwens would like to speak to the manager of @Crayola. pic.twitter.com/FYK2SX8hj1 — Don Auto – WEAR A MASK – Get Vaccinated (@Mr_Don_Auto) October 23, 2024

12.

We’ve reached a new level in the How Dumb Is Candace Owens Really game. She doesn’t know about colored paper. pic.twitter.com/ydj3ba27CM — Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) October 22, 2024

The very funny parody account Rep. Jack Kimble stayed in character.

What is Crayola trying to say here? That white people don’t work? We demand answers and an end to this racist practice by Crayola! https://t.co/18mNSb0akI — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 23, 2024

READ MORE

The magnificent takedown of this American anti-vaxxer will send you ape

Image Pixabay