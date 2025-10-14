Donald Trump’s rant over his unflattering Time Magazine cover just made everyone else mock it even more – 15 favourite responses

US donald trump Time magazine

Donald Trump is currently on a reputational high. Don’t get excited – it’s a low, low bar, but he is widely considered to have played a large part in achieving the ceasefire in Gaza, and has been receiving plaudits from many unexpected parties.

He even got another Time Magazine cover, describing the development as his triumph, but hardly anyone is talking about the text because, well – look at the photo they went with.

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

And this was Trump’s response.

BREAKING: Trump really just posted this: “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely… pic.twitter.com/ZqWgkgZfdX — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 14, 2025

He’s right to say that Time ‘disappeared’ his hair – but perhaps not in the way he means it. Nobody likes ‘underneath angles’, but perhaps he should be focusing on the big picture. Oh, wait …he is.

Here’s what Twitter thought of his cover shot – and his priorities.

1.

Great shot. He looks 300 years old — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 13, 2025

2.

Trump: you guys sent Time the right picture right? Aid: the one that makes you look bald as shit? Trump: that’s the one! https://t.co/2fLAImqfAa — Birb (@rigbylmao) October 14, 2025

3.

Looks like Time magazine picked Trump’s good side for his big cover pic.twitter.com/eVyyndOvMF — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 13, 2025

4.

The story of a 2:00 AM narcissist Trump really posted this, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown,… pic.twitter.com/kzzY3aMySC — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 14, 2025

5.

Someone at Time Magazine hates him. pic.twitter.com/15UgXs7p4u — Evan (@daviddunn177) October 14, 2025

6.

He should keep that thing covered at all times. pic.twitter.com/AR1z0w3uci — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) October 13, 2025

7.

Donald Trump – “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never… pic.twitter.com/QcpYQJGPAt — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) October 14, 2025

8.

Bruh’s shot off ear literally grew back — 20% (@pur3profit20) October 13, 2025

9.

10.

I think donny should go bald pic.twitter.com/8gKhEn9H46 — The Libertarian Bro (@LibertarianGuy0) October 13, 2025

11.

Everyone complaining it's not a flattering picture Show me one flattering picture of DJT — redryder (@akaredryder) October 13, 2025

12.

Bro just realized he’s bald under the combover. I think it’s great they really featured that glorious neckussy. And yes we have serious problems and he’s upset about a picture of him. How long is he gonna bring this up? Bets anyone? — Enigma (@enigmatikatt) October 14, 2025

13.

I can't stop laughing after reading this post — Anmol (@anmol_kaundilya) October 14, 2025

14.

Trump is pissed about his Time Magazine cover, at 1:36am pic.twitter.com/TPEEKy6d08 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 14, 2025

15.

Stop distracting release the files. pic.twitter.com/8dE6W7EKai — HotJellyRollBlues (@IfSixWere9) October 13, 2025

there are other options.

