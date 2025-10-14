US donald trump Time magazine

Donald Trump’s rant over his unflattering Time Magazine cover just made everyone else mock it even more – 15 favourite responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2025

Donald Trump is currently on a reputational high. Don’t get excited – it’s a low, low bar, but he is widely considered to have played a large part in achieving the ceasefire in Gaza, and has been receiving plaudits from many unexpected parties.

He even got another Time Magazine cover, describing the development as his triumph, but hardly anyone is talking about the text because, well – look at the photo they went with.

And this was Trump’s response.

He’s right to say that Time ‘disappeared’ his hair – but perhaps not in the way he means it. Nobody likes ‘underneath angles’, but perhaps he should be focusing on the big picture. Oh, wait …he is.

Here’s what Twitter thought of his cover shot – and his priorities.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

there are other options.

