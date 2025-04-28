Trump told Time Magazine that he’s done deals with 200 of the other 194 countries in the world, and global stores of chinny reckon are at an all-time low

US donald trump

Donald Trump has long been obsessed with Time Magazine, proudly displaying his Time Person of the Year covers in Mar-a-Lago – presumably next to the boxes of classified material he was being prosecuted for taking, until he won the 2024 election.

He recently gave an interview to the magazine to discuss his first 100 days.

TIME’s new cover: Donald Trump on his first 100 days https://t.co/sqsFwNucTd pic.twitter.com/7ckUDm0tZK — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025

In it, he demonstrated how obsessed he still is with Joe Biden, and how he has no qualms about changing his story from sentence to sentence.

His presidential predecessor wasn’t the only topic that saw Trump break out his alternative facts. When asked about White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro’s insistence that Trump would close 90 deals in 90 days, he got creative.

Asked by Time about Navarro’s “90 deals in 90 days” , Trump claims he has already made 200 deals: Trump: I’ve made 200 deals. You’ve made 200 deals? Trump: 100%. I’m just curious, why don’t you announce these deals that you’ve solidified? Trump: I would say, over the next… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 25, 2025

The UN recognises 195 countries, so 200 deals is pretty impressive, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had an explanation.

RADDATZ: Trump said he's made 200 deals on tariffs. 200 deals? Who has he made deals with? Is there actually any deal at this point? BESSENT: I believe that he is referring to subdeals within the negotiations we are doing pic.twitter.com/LU8H41eA0P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2025

To put it another way, Trump has made 200 deals but you don’t know them because they go to another school.

There were industrial levels of chinny reckon in the internet’s response.

1.

Scott Bessent says that Donald Trump has made 200 "sub-deals" with respect to trade deals and his tariffs. Sub-deals? Dafuq? Bro hasn't made a single trade deal public. This administration is a farce. pic.twitter.com/J2JQMttxrj — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 27, 2025

2.

Time: “There’s zero deals so far.”

Trump: “I’ve made 200 deals.”

Time: “Can you share with who?”

Trump: “The deal is a deal that I choose.” ‍♂️ So the “Art of the Deal” is apparently you just say there are deals? https://t.co/GpenYpIKEq pic.twitter.com/I8qFUr344u — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 25, 2025

3.

What's the over/under on the # of days before he sues Time Magazine? https://t.co/YK40j89KK5 — love mercy do justice (@c_fpeterson) April 25, 2025

4.

If his puckered lips are moving, he's LYING — Gloria DeGeorge (@DeGeorgeG) April 25, 2025

5.

Trump says he’s already made “200” trade deals, all in total secrecy, of course. https://t.co/Pkhj23dl7v — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) April 25, 2025

6.

Convicted felon Donald Trump said that he’s made trade deals with 200 countries. Umm…. They are only 195 countries in the world. He’s unhinged and not living in reality. pic.twitter.com/fZfLw7PPOF — Sahara Stevens ❤️ (@Sahara_Stevens) April 26, 2025

7.

Trump conducted a 100 Days interview with TIME and it is undoubtedly the most unintelligible interview ever given by a President. It’s really a must read — take a look. pic.twitter.com/B9gks4MdFq — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 25, 2025

8.

Trump is a functionally illiterate pathological liar and mumbling incoherent psychopath https://t.co/6XOVnxdejn — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) April 25, 2025

9.

Reading his incoherent word salad lowers your IQ — Rick Searle (@Skydive101) April 25, 2025

10.

Read the entire transcript from Trump's interview with @TIME, and realize: this man's brains are mashed potatoes. Who. Is. Running. The. Country. TRANSCRIPT: https://t.co/LVd3pwqkjA pic.twitter.com/HYZ65bjxDM — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 25, 2025

11.

Trump claimed he has made over “200 deals” with countries since becoming president. He has announced zero of them. Not a single one. Other countries have denied the existence of these deals. When will MAGA wake up and realize TRUMP IS LYING TO YOU! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 27, 2025

12.

Trump told @TIME he made 200 deals but doesn’t name a single one https://t.co/SHRGGwzS13 pic.twitter.com/SxrpQ1aBph — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 25, 2025

13.

lol… when is a deal not a deal?

When it’s a subdeal. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) April 27, 2025

14.

We're going to replace the income tax with tariffs? How are we supposed to do that with the 200 secret trade deals Trump just told us he negotiated? pic.twitter.com/P0sumJTlDF — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 27, 2025

15.

Someone please, for all our sakes, explain how trade works to this man! We are not getting screwed. They aren't taking advantage of us. We are not subsidizing these countries! — Gnome de Guerre, RN (@Gnome_DeGuerre) April 25, 2025

For the umpteenth time, we consider how this would be reported if literally anyone else said it.

If Joe Biden was like "I made 200 trade deals, I'm just not going to tell you about them" the NY Times would wallpaper its opinion section with pieces questioning his sanity but Trump has a pass from the media to lie brazenly and never get called on it. https://t.co/XKyYuWozhV — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) April 25, 2025

You can read the full interview here.

