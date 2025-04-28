US donald trump

Trump told Time Magazine that he’s done deals with 200 of the other 194 countries in the world, and global stores of chinny reckon are at an all-time low

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 28th, 2025

Donald Trump has long been obsessed with Time Magazine, proudly displaying his Time Person of the Year covers in Mar-a-Lago – presumably next to the boxes of classified material he was being prosecuted for taking, until he won the 2024 election.

He recently gave an interview to the magazine to discuss his first 100 days.

In it, he demonstrated how obsessed he still is with Joe Biden, and how he has no qualms about changing his story from sentence to sentence.

His presidential predecessor wasn’t the only topic that saw Trump break out his alternative facts. When asked about White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro’s insistence that Trump would close 90 deals in 90 days, he got creative.

The UN recognises 195 countries, so 200 deals is pretty impressive, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had an explanation.

To put it another way, Trump has made 200 deals but you don’t know them because they go to another school.

There were industrial levels of chinny reckon in the internet’s response.

For the umpteenth time, we consider how this would be reported if literally anyone else said it.

You can read the full interview here.

