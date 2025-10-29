Politics sean duffy transportation secretary

Trump’s transportation secretary wants someone to make America’s public transport cleaner and safer – 17 business class comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 29th, 2025

Anyone still doubting whether or not former reality TV show contestant Sean Duffy truly earned his role in the current White House Administration, well, keep doubting.

Duffy’s most recent remarks find the United States Transportation Secretary asking for somebody to please make transportation safe again. If only anyone could find the person responsible.

Complaining about the very job he’s been put in place to do is impressive. Doing so while angry ratchets up the entitlement to impressive levels. But wait, there’s more!

Duffy calls for an “uprising” if he can’t get what he wants. He openly blames Democrats and liberals for this problem. If that’s not inciting political violence, what is?

He also casually glosses over the fact that his own Administration cut funding directly tied to transit security.

Duffy really hits the trifecta here: incompetence, spite, and lies. There were many helpful suggestions in the replies.

