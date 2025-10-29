Trump’s transportation secretary wants someone to make America’s public transport cleaner and safer – 17 business class comebacks

Politics sean duffy transportation secretary

Anyone still doubting whether or not former reality TV show contestant Sean Duffy truly earned his role in the current White House Administration, well, keep doubting.

Duffy’s most recent remarks find the United States Transportation Secretary asking for somebody to please make transportation safe again. If only anyone could find the person responsible.

Sean Duffy: “If you’re a Democrat, you’re a liberal, you don’t like cars and you want people to ride public transportation, I think that’s wonderful, good for you. But if you want us all to ride public transportation, make it safe. Make it clean. Make is beautiful. I don’t know… pic.twitter.com/1Geop5dVxt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

Complaining about the very job he’s been put in place to do is impressive. Doing so while angry ratchets up the entitlement to impressive levels. But wait, there’s more!

Duffy calls for an “uprising” if he can’t get what he wants. He openly blames Democrats and liberals for this problem. If that’s not inciting political violence, what is?

He also casually glosses over the fact that his own Administration cut funding directly tied to transit security.

Duffy really hits the trifecta here: incompetence, spite, and lies. There were many helpful suggestions in the replies.

Hey Seanie! New York was doing that and had congressionally approved money to do that until your lunatic boss decided to take it away pic.twitter.com/14XmbloMRn — Mark Concannon (@MarkConcannonSU) October 28, 2025

Isn’t it the responsibility of the Transportation Secretary to make public transport safe and clean? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 28, 2025

Brought to you by the administration that tried to cut hundreds of millions for counterterrorism and transit security in New York. You didn’t care about public safety before I stopped the cuts. Don’t pretend you care now. https://t.co/MuPvrxo6RV — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 28, 2025

A common theme among the unqualified trump appointees is to act helpless and whine about things that are entirely within their job description to help change. Emaciated Duffy is giving a prime example. https://t.co/xqrUnqO6BE — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) October 28, 2025

I’m a democrat. I like driving my car. I also went to NYC in July with my wife & 2 kids, and we rode the Subway multiple times without incident. Good to know that our Transportation Secretary is in touch with what’s going on with public transportation. — Brian Kreinberg (@bdkreinberg) October 28, 2025

So the secretary of transportation says everyone needs better transportation but is doing nothing to facilitate that. Pretty much sums up all Republicans approach to legislating. — ghost (@mrc600sl) October 28, 2025

This is literally his job… https://t.co/1ipt6z0oWd — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 28, 2025

