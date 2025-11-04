US donald trump

These 2016 guesses at what Trump might do to the White House seem a lot less far-fetched now

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2025

Since Donald Trump moved back into the White House in January, he’s been making big changes in the look, and even the structure, of the building.

He’s blinged up the Oval Office like the love-child of Saddam Hussein and a Kardashian.

He’s paved over the Rose Garden.

This is what he’s done to the Lincoln Bathroom.

Worst of all, he has utterly destroyed the East Wing …

To build a golden ballroom.

It is, of course, all quite horrifying and so very predictable – which is why we expect him to install a casino at some point.

Back in 2016, before he had even parked his arse behind the Resolute Desk for the first time, the good people of Reddit tried to guess how he might modify the place, and they weren’t that far off.

1.

whitehouse
Source: rilsoe

2.

whitehouse
Source: peesbattle

3.

whitehouse
Source: 228-555-0153

4.

whitehouse
Source: ethanwc

5.

whitehouse
Source: funny-lookin-stain

6.

whitehouse
Source: wetcoastlife

7.

whitehouse
Source: mocmocmoc81

8.

whitehouse
Source: Jebsticles

9.

whitehouse
Source: whatsiteverwas

10.

whitehouse
Source: McPansen

However, Redditor Cactus-Plant was worried about the long-term effects of having Donald Trump in power …

whitehouse

Cactus-plant has the sixth sense.

Source: Reddit Image Cactus-plant