These 2016 guesses at what Trump might do to the White House seem a lot less far-fetched now

US donald trump

Since Donald Trump moved back into the White House in January, he’s been making big changes in the look, and even the structure, of the building.

He’s blinged up the Oval Office like the love-child of Saddam Hussein and a Kardashian.

NEW: Trump shows off the Oval Office to his donors: "That's all 24-karat gold. That's why it just beams… I just felt it was important for this office to take on a look that was appropriate. It's more representative of what it should be." He's really working hard to lower… pic.twitter.com/sClxrTyy0R — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 19, 2025

He’s paved over the Rose Garden.

My God. This is the White House Rose Garden after Trump’s “overhaul.” Stripped, paved, lifeless. Everything Trump touches dies pic.twitter.com/ahe8q6nB4Y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

This is what he’s done to the Lincoln Bathroom.

President Trump isn't just remaking the East Wing of the White House. On Friday, he showed off an entirely renovated Lincoln Bathroom on his social media platform. Read more: https://t.co/QMTVaBCD6a pic.twitter.com/HrjGIZs2yI — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2025

Worst of all, he has utterly destroyed the East Wing …

The whole East Wing is gone. And if you think Trump is actually paying for this new $300 million dollar ballroom himself, I have a bridge to sell you. pic.twitter.com/8DxYq8qCP6 — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 23, 2025

To build a golden ballroom.

The Trump administration just announced they will be building a massive $200 million gold-plated ballroom at the White House after signing a law cutting 17 million Americans’ health care. pic.twitter.com/0PJ8QP15Jf — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 31, 2025

It is, of course, all quite horrifying and so very predictable – which is why we expect him to install a casino at some point.

Back in 2016, before he had even parked his arse behind the Resolute Desk for the first time, the good people of Reddit tried to guess how he might modify the place, and they weren’t that far off.

Source: rilsoe

Source: peesbattle

Source: 228-555-0153

Source: ethanwc

Source: funny-lookin-stain

Source: wetcoastlife

Source: mocmocmoc81

Source: Jebsticles

Source: whatsiteverwas

Source: McPansen

However, Redditor Cactus-Plant was worried about the long-term effects of having Donald Trump in power …

Cactus-plant has the sixth sense.

Source: Reddit Image Cactus-plant