Politics donald trump South africa South America

Donald Trump appeared to confuse South Africa with South America and the mockery went truly global – 17 crushing comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated November 6th, 2025

You only have to look back about every three minutes for your social media feeds to refresh if you want to see Donald Trump stumble through a public appearance. The bar is low. Yet somehow, this latest “speech” still stands out.

There’s the feeble manner in which the President is standing, clutching to the lectern as if he will collapse if he lets go. There is the lack of mobility overall. And then there is the subject matter, which ranges from Miami to South Africa to South America and back all in under 60 seconds.

Everyone get that? Good, because there will be a geography quiz later.

In case you didn’t understand what he just said (note: that’s a good thing), the internet swooped in with a variety of translations.

