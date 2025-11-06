Donald Trump appeared to confuse South Africa with South America and the mockery went truly global – 17 crushing comebacks

Politics donald trump South africa South America

You only have to look back about every three minutes for your social media feeds to refresh if you want to see Donald Trump stumble through a public appearance. The bar is low. Yet somehow, this latest “speech” still stands out.

There’s the feeble manner in which the President is standing, clutching to the lectern as if he will collapse if he lets go. There is the lack of mobility overall. And then there is the subject matter, which ranges from Miami to South Africa to South America and back all in under 60 seconds.

Trump: “For generations Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa. I mean, if you take a look at what’s going on in parts of South Africa. Look at South Africa, what’s going on. Look at South America, what’s going on. You know, we have a G20… pic.twitter.com/OfxvmKXBFs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

Everyone get that? Good, because there will be a geography quiz later.

In case you didn’t understand what he just said (note: that’s a good thing), the internet swooped in with a variety of translations.

1.

@realDonaldTrump just confused South Africa with South America while ranting about communism in Miami. The man’s brain is running Windows 95 in Safe Mode. It’s a neurological emergency wrapped in fascist nostalgia. — Frank C (@FrankC164) November 5, 2025

2.

Is South Africa in the room with you now? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 5, 2025

3.

He’s on a random South kick. Surprised he doesn’t mention south Dakota. — Eustace Pinfold, not of the Laburnums (@EustacePinfold) November 5, 2025

4.

South Africa… South America… practically neighbours. — Shoe Smuggler (@flak_henry) November 5, 2025

5.

Maybe it’s time for another MRI https://t.co/WeB3oet2sc — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

6.

This is what you get when you elect a demented, 79 year old, to be President. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) November 5, 2025

7.

He is so deeply stupid. There has never been a President less informed about virtually EVERYTHING and yet so laughable confident in his bold rambling ignorance. https://t.co/Oj7CYcxoMo — Tom Morello (@tmorello) November 6, 2025

8.

Someone needs to clean his cache and do a hard restart https://t.co/d7TqH8M71g w Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) November 6, 2025

