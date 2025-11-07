We’re completely obsessed with Francesca Scorsese testing dad Martin on whether he can recognise his own films from Letterboxd reviews – Five stars!

Entertainment films Francesca Scorsese Martin Scorsese

Actress and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese is a natural creator, and her TikToks are completely absorbing – not entirely but not least because her dad, legendary director Martin, often appears in them as her willing foil.

Ahead of a new Apple TV documentary featuring many interviews with the man himself, Francesca put him through his paces by testing whether he could identify his own films from other people’s Letterboxd reviews.

It’s utterly compelling stuff.

“That’s not for girls, it’s for everyone.”

We know they’re his films, but that’s still impressive. We’re presuming he’d have got King of Comedy, too, if he knew what Stan Twitter was.

TikTok users loved it.

1.

“Is that the Shutter Island thing” like he didn’t make it. LOL

Kelli Minardi

2.

Getting Cape Fear from that review is crazy.

Atate

3.

How lucky we are to be watching our favorite director and his queen daughter talking about his films.

bnvkolp

4.

I never thought I would say this but Martin Scorsese is my favorite TikToker.

Punchline

5.

I love how he gets a cheeky look on his face when he gets it.

Louisa-the-Mrs

6.

He wrote the Cape Fear review.

kate

7.

Now we need a Ratatouille/Goodfellas crossover movie!

AI

8.

We love a silly goose!!!

Fandango.

9.

This was highly entertaining.

Sadie1999

10.

“The dentist was the barber” slayed me.

torteeno

11.

He’s so cool. I’m genuinely smiling ear to ear.

damaris

12.

This video is absolute cinema.

Lau

13.

The king of comedy.

funny sexy woman

14.

This is hilarious.

Abbey

Letterboxd entered the chat …literally.

I’m obsessed.



Mr. Scorsese is currently available to Apple subscribers.

