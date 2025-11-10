Sport canada football snow

This incredible clip from Canada’s premier league final had English football fans totally losing their minds

David Harris. Updated November 10th, 2025

In the UK (and especially in Scotland), football fans are very used to having matches cancelled in the depths of winter due to waterlogged pitches or excessive snowfall.

But in Canada, they’re a bit more accustomed to the snow and so they just tend to get on with it, even if the match in question is the Canadian Premier League final.

Here are the incredible scenes from Ottawa at the weekend in which the home side Atlético Ottawa beat Cavalry FC 2-1 after extra time. Thanks to Pablo Iglesias Maurer for sharing.

An ice-cold finish! Although we’re not entirely sure if everyone involved were still in possession of their fingers and toes by the final whistle.

People had thoughts, not least English football fans who had never seen anything like it (not even in the ’70s).

