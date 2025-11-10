This incredible clip from Canada’s premier league final had English football fans totally losing their minds

Sport canada football snow

In the UK (and especially in Scotland), football fans are very used to having matches cancelled in the depths of winter due to waterlogged pitches or excessive snowfall.

But in Canada, they’re a bit more accustomed to the snow and so they just tend to get on with it, even if the match in question is the Canadian Premier League final.

Here are the incredible scenes from Ottawa at the weekend in which the home side Atlético Ottawa beat Cavalry FC 2-1 after extra time. Thanks to Pablo Iglesias Maurer for sharing.

Absolutely insane goal in insane conditions in the CPL final. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/WsTAyOINJ2 — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) November 9, 2025

An ice-cold finish! Although we’re not entirely sure if everyone involved were still in possession of their fingers and toes by the final whistle.

People had thoughts, not least English football fans who had never seen anything like it (not even in the ’70s).

What’s going on here? I initially thought it was video game. — Inspired Verere (@VerereIdjawe) November 10, 2025

ONLY IN CANADA BABY — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) November 10, 2025

they’re playing off pure vibes at this point — solumi (@solumii_) November 10, 2025

Forget “Can he do it on a rainy night in Stoke?”. The real question is “Can he do it on a snowy night in Ottawa?” — Bianqui (@Bian_Cristall) November 10, 2025

Perfect weather for a CPL final. pic.twitter.com/jzGne7nSn7 — Srishti (@18islove_) November 10, 2025

✅Bicycle kick goal

✅CPL final

✅In a BLIZZARD One of the best soccer goals you will see in 2025. pic.twitter.com/B79zkPRezF — Srishti (@18islove_) November 10, 2025

Diabolical scenes in winterfell — Gleamin (@SomeKZtakes) November 10, 2025

