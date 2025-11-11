Trump’s extraordinary claim that ‘nobody knows what magnets are’ attracted some scathing takedowns – 21 top responses

US donald trump

We can’t imagine why Donald Trump is obsessed with magnets. Perhaps they’re what he uses to hold his combover in place. Whatever the reason, they’ve featured in several of what he euphemistically calls weaves, but which most people call deluded ramblings.

For example, the stable genius thinks magnets are destroyed if they get wet.

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024

He’s probably getting them confused with wicked witches, or something. Who knows what goes on in that brain of his?

We need to see that written down in full, to be sure we weren’t hallucinating.

“China was going to hit us with rare earth. Now, everybody says “What does that mean?” – Magnets! If China refused to give magnets – because they have a monopoly on magnets because they’re allowed to happen over a 32-year period – there wouldn’t be a car made in the world. There wouldn’t be a radio, there wouldn’t be a television, there wouldn’t be internet, there wouldn’t be anything because magnets are such a part_ Now, nobody knows what magnets are, and not overly sophisticated, but to build a magnet system would take two years. So, if I were unable to say to China “Look, if you’re going to do that to us, we’re going to charge you 158 per cent tariff _” – it was a hundred per cent on top of 58 per cent, and China called up immediately and said “We will make peace”, we made peace. We made a great deal.”

The internet rolled its eyes and posted its thoughts.

1.

Physicist here. We do know what magnets are and how they work. Nothing is mysterious about them. This is the most embarrassing display of ignorance about science I have ever seen. This man would fail third grade science. This interview is a disgrace to the president and to his country. [image or embed] — Florian Aigner (@florianaigner.at) November 10, 2025 at 10:01 PM

2.

I’m pretty sure it was grade three science where most of us learned about magnets, Trump must have been sick that day. — Mike (@blownmotor.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:16 PM

3.

How? Just how can someone in this powerful of a position be this unequivocally stupid? — Mike (@fenderjazzmd80.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:09 PM

4.

Magnets is an old fashion term, you don't hear about it that much anymore. And the price of magnets are coming down 800, 1200, 1400 % and we will be looking into it and manufacturing them in the US. — dpete (@dpete43.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:11 PM

5.

There are very, very few things in the universe that physicists are absolutely sure about with no mysteries left. Magnets is one of them. — Brian Bunton (@brianbunton.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:09 PM

6.

The guy who calls people low IQ. "No one knows what magnets are." — WingFlex (@wingflex.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:08 PM

7.

8.

For real there are actual non-comatose people in that room standing there listening to this and none of them will do ANYTHING??!!?? — phillycheryl (@phillycheryl.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:09 PM

9.

10.

“My uncle was an MIT professor, but I have no idea what anybody’s talking about regarding magnets and rare earth, so none of you do either.” — EC (@prairiecrab.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:09 PM

11.