Donald Trump wants to send troops to Chicago to boost a shopping centre that doesn’t exist, if you were wondering how the US is doing

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 12th, 2025

Donald Trump has been on one again, this time in a little rant about the state of the commercial real estate sector in Chicago.

He has been trying to find excuses to send the military to Chicago, in the blue state of Illinois, for several months, and we presume that this barrel-scraping exercise will fail like his other attempts.

The optics weren’t great.

But that wasn’t the only issue.

Firstly, the crime rate in Chicago has gone down, in recent years, not up.

There was more fake news, as CNN’s wonderful fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out.

Oh! You mean to say that Donald J. Trump, the stable genius, Commander Covfefe himself is not across every detail of a statement he’s chosen to share with the world? Perish the thought.

Here’s how that news went down on Twitter.

