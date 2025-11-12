Donald Trump wants to send troops to Chicago to boost a shopping centre that doesn’t exist, if you were wondering how the US is doing

US chicago donald trump

Donald Trump has been on one again, this time in a little rant about the state of the commercial real estate sector in Chicago.

Call in the troops to solve the commercial real estate crisis in our swanky downtown cores You can’t make this shit up, folks pic.twitter.com/zV9Wh6iTU1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2025

He has been trying to find excuses to send the military to Chicago, in the blue state of Illinois, for several months, and we presume that this barrel-scraping exercise will fail like his other attempts.

The optics weren’t great.

BREAKING: Trump is now trying to use his shitty economy to rationalize why we need troops in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/wK87kJCVsL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 11, 2025

Trump wants to “call in the troops”

to protect luxury malls… not schools, not families, not the hungry. He’s turning America into a gated community

guarded by soldiers while the middle class collapses outside the fence. This isn’t leadership — it’s panic wrapped in… — Dr. Lucien Wolfe (@LucienWolfe111) November 11, 2025

But that wasn’t the only issue.

Firstly, the crime rate in Chicago has gone down, in recent years, not up.

There was more fake news, as CNN’s wonderful fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out.

There is no "Miracle Mile Shopping Center" in Chicago. There is a commercial corridor known as The Magnificent Mile. It is not quitting (?); vacancy rates are gradually falling from pandemic-era highs. WSJ reported last week: "Shoppers and retailers are returning to the Midwest’s… pic.twitter.com/SJ0OsOamVV — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 11, 2025

Oh! You mean to say that Donald J. Trump, the stable genius, Commander Covfefe himself is not across every detail of a statement he’s chosen to share with the world? Perish the thought.

Here’s how that news went down on Twitter.

1.

I think a big reason Chicagoans are avoiding shopping at the Miracle Mile is because it's very inconvenient to drive all the way to the Mid-Wilshire district of Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/t5ooraM8YY — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) November 11, 2025

2.

PSA, @POTUS The “Miracle Mile” you’re panicking about is in Los Angeles. Chicago’s *Magnificent Mile* is one of the most famous shopping districts in the country. World-renowned. Just so fucking stupid. 10.2k likes and 2.9k reposts. Stupid MAGA pic.twitter.com/NJGtc71Ebb — Dallas Harlow (@DallasHarlow) November 11, 2025

3.

Oh boy…someone tell him the troops are already stationed at Bed Bath & Beyond. — Giselle (@kgiselle653) November 11, 2025

4.

Old white guy always has Miracle Whip on the demented brain. https://t.co/MrifC4w1Gr — Jacques (@JMahoffer) November 11, 2025

5.

How much longer until he bombs fishing boats off of Venice, Florida thinking it was Venezuela? — Tony (@Mesnia1016) November 11, 2025

6.

Calling in The Troops to staff the vacant Auntie Anne's. https://t.co/NjBMGQNFuA — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) November 11, 2025

7.

There are a few problems with Senile Satan’s post. The biggest is that he’s deploying troops to the Miracle Mile shopping center in Chicago. There’s no such thing. There’s one in LA and one in NY. pic.twitter.com/KvnGUYrqpA — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) November 11, 2025

8.

Somebody needs to tell him when he wakes up from his nap…https://t.co/dePPZKZLkf — News? What News? (@NewsWhatNews) November 11, 2025

9.