This Minnesota congresswoman utterly annihilated Donald Trump on Twitter and the raging Maga responses made it even better

Saul Hutson. Updated November 14th, 2025

Another day, another eye-opening verbal attack on a woman of color. It’s the Donald Trump way.

The President went to his happy place, a Fox News one-on-one interview, and felt so at home that he settled in for one of his classic playbook rants.

In less than a minute, he cartoonishly pronounces “Somalia” in the most hateful tone of voice imaginable, dismisses the Constitution, and calls the idea of listening to a Congresswoman from Minnesota as “crazy.”

All of this is taking place with a chyron that reads: “Trump: Crockett is very low IQ” (that’d be Texas Congresswoman, Jasmine Crockett, another woman of color Trump is scared of and constantly attacking.)

Anyways, here’s the clip:

It’s somehow worse than described, right? But that’s ok. Because unlike Trump, Omar actually knows what she is talking about and can defend her actions. She’s also great at sick burns. Here’s her perfect response.

Direct strike. No survivors. Some on the internet rejoiced.

But Magas were pissed and their ignorance came flooding out in embarrassing fashion.

America: Where the President’s blind-faith followers will defend his inability to read in order to uphold their racist beliefs. What a country.

