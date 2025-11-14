This Minnesota congresswoman utterly annihilated Donald Trump on Twitter and the raging Maga responses made it even better

Politics donald trump ilhan omar racist

Another day, another eye-opening verbal attack on a woman of color. It’s the Donald Trump way.

The President went to his happy place, a Fox News one-on-one interview, and felt so at home that he settled in for one of his classic playbook rants.

In less than a minute, he cartoonishly pronounces “Somalia” in the most hateful tone of voice imaginable, dismisses the Constitution, and calls the idea of listening to a Congresswoman from Minnesota as “crazy.”

All of this is taking place with a chyron that reads: “Trump: Crockett is very low IQ” (that’d be Texas Congresswoman, Jasmine Crockett, another woman of color Trump is scared of and constantly attacking.)

Anyways, here’s the clip:

Trump on Ilhan Omar: “I look at somebody who comes from Somalia…and she comes in and tells us how to run our country. ‘The Constitution says this, the Constitution says that.’ The whole thing is crazy.” pic.twitter.com/EImL3vw0vT — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 11, 2025

It’s somehow worse than described, right? But that’s ok. Because unlike Trump, Omar actually knows what she is talking about and can defend her actions. She’s also great at sick burns. Here’s her perfect response.

Unlike you, I can read and that’s why I know what the constitution says. https://t.co/jKc3qfJacV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 11, 2025

Direct strike. No survivors. Some on the internet rejoiced.

Ilhan, You are a perfect example of why the United States still shines brightly to immigrants from all over the world.

Just look at what you’ve built and what you’ve accomplished here. Bravo! — ThisBoomerHitsDifferent (@BoomerHitsDiff) November 11, 2025

Yes Ilhan tell him he talks a lot of shit https://t.co/65kOeqFDet — kingkb (@KalebBelay10) November 11, 2025

And you can speak in complete sentences which he can’t https://t.co/52SD0iJ757 — DoBetterDeKalb (@KalbDo) November 12, 2025

The racism just seeps from his breath. Thank you for understanding our Constitution unlike our Commander in chief. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 11, 2025

But Magas were pissed and their ignorance came flooding out in embarrassing fashion.

This chick needs to be deported https://t.co/LJ7VwIggrJ — ✨ellydove1787✨ (@ellydove1787) November 11, 2025

Please go back to Somalia. We are tired of your lies and complaints https://t.co/0H0NfmVyYJ — Steve (@wildcove135) November 12, 2025

Good read this. You’re not wanted here.

You hate it here

You hate America Get out and go back to your own country https://t.co/550hL0XQeJ — FastEddie Felson (@rdeh20) November 12, 2025

America: Where the President’s blind-faith followers will defend his inability to read in order to uphold their racist beliefs. What a country.

