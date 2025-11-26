An American gun lover shared a video of him ‘dry firing’ in his backyard and was shot down in flames

US guns men

The Twitter bio for @RonnieAdkins_ features the words, among others, such as “Podcast/TV Host” and “Precision Rifle/War/History/Fitness.” Honestly, that might be enough to set up this Tweet that generated a host of hilarious replies.

My Sunday evening:

Reverse searing a steak. Dry firing off my back deck. Camera propped up on a bourbon glass. I’ve been shooting so much bolt action I forgot how much I loved pistol. Back into it soon. pic.twitter.com/PEyJAJ9obB — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins_) November 23, 2025

To summarize, this man likes to kick back on a Sunday and drink some booze and shoot his gun.

Did he get attacked in the comments? Come on, now. Of course he did.

Filmed yourself doing this lol — (@AndyWoodStick) November 24, 2025

You’re gonna shoot your dick off — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 24, 2025

Look out, we got a mall ninja on our hands. — Phil (@WanderinPhil) November 24, 2025

Love pathetic little dudes who have to record themselves doing this stuff and show others because otherwise no one would ever know you were a man. Try hiding your bald spot better, too. It makes your arms look even smaller. — Will (@OneOfTheWills) November 24, 2025

Have you tried any hobbies not driven by fear? — Captain Pinchy (@captain_pinchy) November 25, 2025

Masculinity drag like this is so camp and funny – slay queen https://t.co/tHq0oTTATR — Al (@SweatieAngle) November 24, 2025

You can damn near this guy say “pew pew pew” in his head. https://t.co/Ay0R0Rxamy — Adam Hart (@adam__hart) November 25, 2025

“Dry firing” is a fucking hilarious phrase to use when you look and act like this lmao https://t.co/rTEiGFJrNk — dt (@_domtime) November 25, 2025

Literally anyone who knows a single thing about firearms knows not to store a pistol like that. Have fun when you shoot off whatever you have going on down there . — Bubba (@thisisvabsurd) November 25, 2025

Well that’s not true. Appendix carry in a good holster is no more/less risk than any other kind of carry. – Maintain your gun

– Make sure you don’t have anything obstructing the trigger

– Practice holstering and unholstering and you don’t have a problem. — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins_) November 25, 2025

he’s never shot anything in his life — KingKryton (@KingCopaSSTG35) November 24, 2025

But @RonnieAdkins_ didn’t back down. He even responded to some of the trolls, resulting in amusing exchanges.

There was this one about what he was packing…

In any case, please stay safe out there everyone. And don’t use your cup of booze to film yourself with a firearm if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Last word to @RonnieAdkins_ (never less than fair and balanced, people!)

If you’re upset about 1 camera, wait until you see what I can do with 10 and thank you for the engagement. https://t.co/17gwnYySyp — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins_) November 24, 2025

Source: Twitter @RonnieAdkins_