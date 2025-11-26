US guns men

An American gun lover shared a video of him ‘dry firing’ in his backyard and was shot down in flames

Saul Hutson. Updated November 26th, 2025

The Twitter bio for @RonnieAdkins_ features the words, among others, such as “Podcast/TV Host” and “Precision Rifle/War/History/Fitness.” Honestly, that might be enough to set up this Tweet that generated a host of hilarious replies.

To summarize, this man likes to kick back on a Sunday and drink some booze and shoot his gun.

Did he get attacked in the comments? Come on, now. Of course he did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But @RonnieAdkins_ didn’t back down. He even responded to some of the trolls, resulting in amusing exchanges.

There was this one about what he was packing…

In any case, please stay safe out there everyone. And don’t use your cup of booze to film yourself with a firearm if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Last word to @RonnieAdkins_ (never less than fair and balanced, people!)

READ MORE

You’ve bought the watch, you’ve bought the aftershave, now buy the DONALD TRUMP HANDGUN! 17 straight-shooting takedowns

Source: Twitter @RonnieAdkins_