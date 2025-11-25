You’ve bought the watch, you’ve bought the aftershave, now buy the DONALD TRUMP HANDGUN! 17 straight-shooting takedowns

US donald trump Fox News guns

President Trump has never been afraid to trade on his image, fleecing the gullible MAGA crowd for millions of dollars for Trump-branded tat. Here’s a far-from-exhaustive list of some of the goodies officially endorsed by POTUS:

Trump ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Guitar: $999

Trump ‘Landslide’ Boots: $299

‘God Bless the USA’ Bible: $69.99

Trump Chardonnay: $28

Trump ‘Victory’ Tourbillon Watch: $100,000

‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne: $199

Trump 47 Gold High-Top Sneakers: $399

That’s before we even mention the notorious Official Trump Memecoin which netted the Trump Organization an estimated $400 million and which left many thousands of MAGA ‘investors’ deeply out of pocket.

The obvious selling power of the Trump brand has inspired other businesses to jump on the bandwagon by flogging unofficial merch, such as this little beauty by Bond Arms, ‘the premier manufacturer of modern derringer style pistols’.

Here’s their incredible ad for the DT47 handgun shown on (where else?) Fox News. Thanks to Aaron Rupar for sharing on Twitter.

Trump guns commercials are now running on Fox News pic.twitter.com/HBqK9vjAlw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

The perfect stocking filler for the far-right MAGA nutjob in your family. People reacted…

1.

2.

People really are dumb enough to buy anything — Manna (@OhMyManna) November 21, 2025

3.

I encourage ALL MAGA to piss away their money on this utter piece of shit. — dude better (@dudebetter57923) November 21, 2025

4.

Good grief. These people are shameless. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 21, 2025

5.

Trump Guns commercials on Fox News; patriotism now comes with a price tag and a trigger. Apparently the Second Amendment now has a merch line. — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) November 21, 2025

6.

We are well passed the point of Idiocracy aren’t we? — Mike A (@MikeA51269723) November 21, 2025

7.

He can’t even own a gun , FELON ! pic.twitter.com/vk5IgJj2R0 — j (@jys24k) November 21, 2025

8.