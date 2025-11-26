A push from Donald Trump made Rush Hour 4 happen, so you can stop saying he never gets anything done – 19 mixed reactions

US donald trump films

Donald Trump may never get that Nobel Peace Prize, and we know he hasn’t actually stopped ten wars – or possibly any wars – but at least he can now claim one genuine achievement in office. It’s reportedly pressure from the president that’s made Paramount forge ahead with Rush Hour 4.

‘RUSH HOUR 4’ has been greenlit at Paramount, after push from Donald Trump. • Paramount is teaming up with Warner Bros. to distribute • Brett Ratner, who coincidentally just made a documentary about Melania Trump, will return to direct. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Yn43RGiLmi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 25, 2025

Stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will both be back, of course, while director Brett Ratner will be at the helm, in his first major film since a string of sexual misconduct accusations in 2017 – although he also produced the Melania Trump documentary.

With major Trump backer Larry Ellison holding the Paramount purse strings, it can’t have been difficult to get the franchise up and running again – but how has the internet greeted the news?

Let’s take a look.

1.

"Good news, Lemon. President Trump is finally releasing what we have all waited for."

"Oh God. The files?"

"Jeffrey? I'll never forgive him for beating me as Cosmopolitan's "bachelor of the month" in 1980. No, Rush Hour 4. They want Tracy to play Roman Polanski's part." https://t.co/xDvf9f10wZ pic.twitter.com/tQ3KU4sbOv — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 25, 2025

2.

If Trump gets Rush Hour 4 made I will support his Nobel Peace Prize nomination https://t.co/e7iG6iglee — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) November 25, 2025

3.

The dumbest timeline possible https://t.co/K9nHgtaYEK — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 26, 2025

4.

Someone told him "You serving a third term is as unlikely as a fourth Rush Hour", and he took that personally. — COMIC-CONSIGLIERE (@bliterswrock) November 25, 2025

5.

Rush Hour 3 was admittedly not great but I think they’ll get it right with Part 4 now that they’ve had 18 years to think and reflect. — Will Sloan (@WillSloanEsq) November 25, 2025

6.

Worst director, worst actor, worst Jackie Chan franchise, supported by worst president. Make sense. — Mickael J/FERMEZ LA (@MJ_FERMEZ_LA) November 25, 2025

7.

When “Executive Produced by President Donald Trump” appears in the Rush Hour 4 opening credits pic.twitter.com/34sPASPcLv — Kar (@karlogan_) November 25, 2025

8.

Film Twitter when Trump makes Warner greenlight The Nice Guys 2: https://t.co/P2HEnseD6s pic.twitter.com/e127XjPcOs — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) November 25, 2025

9.

Industrial policy but for buddy comedies https://t.co/GsxPEkz1Jv — SamuelGoldman (@SWGoldman) November 25, 2025

10.