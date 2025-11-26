US donald trump films

A push from Donald Trump made Rush Hour 4 happen, so you can stop saying he never gets anything done – 19 mixed reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 26th, 2025

Donald Trump may never get that Nobel Peace Prize, and we know he hasn’t actually stopped ten wars – or possibly any wars – but at least he can now claim one genuine achievement in office. It’s reportedly pressure from the president that’s made Paramount forge ahead with Rush Hour 4.

Stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker will both be back, of course, while director Brett Ratner will be at the helm, in his first major film since a string of sexual misconduct accusations in 2017 – although he also produced the Melania Trump documentary.

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

With major Trump backer Larry Ellison holding the Paramount purse strings, it can’t have been difficult to get the franchise up and running again – but how has the internet greeted the news?

Let’s take a look.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2