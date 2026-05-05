Someone spotted an AI generated poster for canned goods in their local shop and it’s hilariously bizarre – 17 facepalms

Weird World advertising AI

Twitter user Alice was in her friend’s local shop when she spotted a poster advertising canned goods. At first glance it appears to be nothing out of the ordinary, but on closer inspection it’s a hilariously weird AI generated ‘artwork’ advertising some truly baffling groceries.

Let’s take a look.

Losing my mind at this AI generated poster in my mates local shop. HEINZ CHUNBY PEAS. CHILL £ON CARNE. JOHN WEST TAKED CHUNS. pic.twitter.com/PVwnLIuENN — alice (she/her/hi) (@AliceYarr) May 1, 2026

Alexa, please zoom in…

Delicious! As were the comments.

1.

I do love me some chunby peas — Sam Yung (@samjoeyung) May 1, 2026

2.

3.

a pizza place i know of has an ai menu. one of the ingredients in their steak bomb is "fried opinions." — The Prussian Consulate in Siam (@lorem_ipsum_93) May 1, 2026

4.

why does this can of tomato soup have everything but tomatoes on it pic.twitter.com/i4qlwayc5h — hann 🏳️‍🌈 (@hannah_graay) May 1, 2026

5.

baked beans the looong way pic.twitter.com/RJ7TMvXKPo — annie ‼️ (@_calypso0_) May 1, 2026

6.

I’ve just added Chunby Peas to our shopping list for my wife to get later on. When she asks me what they are I’m going to send her this then turn my phone off. pic.twitter.com/wgb6NPvCG5 — D (@IllArgueWithYou) May 1, 2026

7.

insane use of AI, wouldnt it be easier to take a picture of some tins — fake bleachers facts 🍅 (@bleachersfake) May 1, 2026

8.

Mmmm, I love me some TUNASD CH[ANS pic.twitter.com/Z9HT9g28F7 — HebiRokku 🪨🐍 (@hebi_rokku) May 2, 2026

9.