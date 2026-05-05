Weird World advertising AI

Someone spotted an AI generated poster for canned goods in their local shop and it’s hilariously bizarre – 17 facepalms

David Harris. Updated May 5th, 2026

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Twitter user Alice was in her friend’s local shop when she spotted a poster advertising canned goods. At first glance it appears to be nothing out of the ordinary, but on closer inspection it’s a hilariously weird AI generated ‘artwork’ advertising some truly baffling groceries.

Let’s take a look.

Alexa, please zoom in…

Delicious! As were the comments.

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