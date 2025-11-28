Arch Maga Laura Loomer announced that she wants a king, and got a right royal roasting – 17 top takes

Politics Laura loomer

You may remember Maga cultist Laura Loomer from such flashes of brilliance as –

Calling the Pope a Marxist …

Threatening a vote strike …

This vile comment about the introduction of a short-lived makeshift prison in the middle of a swamp, nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz …

For reasons best known to herself, she has now decided to go with this hot take.

George Washington might like a word. In his absence, Twitter pointed out the obvious.

Then get the fuck out of our country you psychotic — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 27, 2025

Then she should move to a country that has one because we sure as shit don’t. pic.twitter.com/MTmny2QiVo — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 27, 2025

Saving this for every MAGA who says calling the movement "No Kings" was ridiculous hysteria. — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) November 27, 2025

Then America isn’t for you. https://t.co/xhfdrBTRql — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 27, 2025

This is what *actual* treason looks like, btw. https://t.co/Zgyp5Fk2Xt — Micah (@micah_erfan) November 27, 2025

Well, there are a number of countries you can move to, and I’ll get you a first class ticket tonight. Just say the word. https://t.co/5h8qLUygGS — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 27, 2025

George Washington would legitimately vomit if he saw any of these “patriots” https://t.co/Y8nybOrTlW — HUNTER AVALLONE (@HunterAA6) November 27, 2025

