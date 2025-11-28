Arch Maga Laura Loomer announced that she wants a king, and got a right royal roasting – 17 top takes
You may remember Maga cultist Laura Loomer from such flashes of brilliance as –
Calling the Pope a Marxist …
Threatening a vote strike …
This vile comment about the introduction of a short-lived makeshift prison in the middle of a swamp, nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz …
For reasons best known to herself, she has now decided to go with this hot take.
George Washington might like a word. In his absence, Twitter pointed out the obvious.
1.
Then get the fuck out of our country you psychotic
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 27, 2025
2.
Then she should move to a country that has one because we sure as shit don’t. pic.twitter.com/MTmny2QiVo
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 27, 2025
3.
https://t.co/VYMuryqkUx pic.twitter.com/cTGybC304o
— stacy (@stacycay) November 27, 2025
4.
Saving this for every MAGA who says calling the movement "No Kings" was ridiculous hysteria.
— The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) November 27, 2025
5.
Then America isn’t for you. https://t.co/xhfdrBTRql
— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 27, 2025
6.
This is what *actual* treason looks like, btw. https://t.co/Zgyp5Fk2Xt
— Micah (@micah_erfan) November 27, 2025
7.
Well, there are a number of countries you can move to, and I’ll get you a first class ticket tonight. Just say the word. https://t.co/5h8qLUygGS
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 27, 2025
8.
George Washington would legitimately vomit if he saw any of these “patriots” https://t.co/Y8nybOrTlW
— HUNTER AVALLONE (@HunterAA6) November 27, 2025
9.
Then move to a country with a king. Stop trying to break our Democracy. Go find what you want elsewhere.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 27, 2025