A woman reporter wasn’t letting Hegseth’s ‘double tap’ strike go and Trump’s furious response didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

US donald trump

Donald Trump really doesn’t want to talk about the US military’s lethal ‘double strike’ on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean.

Which makes this sort of thing all the more important.

It’s a White House reporter asking whether defence, sorry, war secretary Pete Hegseth had explained why he is not releasing the video the controversial/outrageous/illegal (delete accordingly) second hit.

And Trump’s furious response – entirely on-brand, obviously – didn’t just speak volumes, it belowed them, not just about Trump but about Hegseth and that ‘double strike’.

Reporter: Has Hegeth told you why he hasn’t released the video of the second strike? Trump: I thought that issue was dead, you must be CNN. Are you CNN? Reporter: I am Trump: You know you work for the Democrats? You’re basically an arm of the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/FGQ1wBBY8e — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

OMG!!! Trump just exploded AGAIN at a female reporter for asking about Pete Hegseth and cut short his press gaggle, sending all reporters out. What’s he afraid of? What’s he hiding? pic.twitter.com/93n7s4cDuW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 10, 2025

2.

The “President of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/8lomOZJsb3 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) December 10, 2025

3.

This should be asked of Trump and every relevant Trump admin official every single day until it is released. As with all these things, they are playing the long game hoping that the media and public will move on to one of their distractions and forget about it. https://t.co/LobPMe0NT2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 10, 2025

4.

Again, congrats to everyone else in the room on being pussies. https://t.co/Y7VMtYFEVA — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) December 10, 2025

5.

Trump has been trying to muzzle CNN for years. Surprise, surprise: Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros. includes control over CNN—and is backed by Jared Kushner’s private equity firm and billions from Saudi Arabia. This reeks of corruption in service of squashing free speech. https://t.co/z5HjUHqhlg — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 10, 2025

6.