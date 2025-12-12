Donald Trump said Europeans would quite like him as their leader as well and the whole of Europe responded as one

US donald trump europe

To be filed under ‘it would be funny if it wasn’t so serious’ comes Donald Trump’s apparent determination to do all he can not only to do down Europe but actively split it up.

The American president’s blizzard of disinformation went so far as to suggest that many Europeans would quite like him as their leader as well. At least that’s what he told the American press.

Trump: “The European nations are reporting that your president might as well be the leader of the European nations also. They respect us like they’ve never respected us before.” pic.twitter.com/T2CR3ibvIE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2025

And the whole of Europe – well, a very large part of it, obviously – responded as one. And that was funny.

As someone who has lived in Europe for years; I’m well positioned to answer this and I can say, with certainty, that Europeans would rather welcome the bubonic plague into their Country, than the orange, shitgibbon — Reevetard (@reevetard) December 12, 2025

He’s trying to wreck the real world from his imaginary one https://t.co/ScZRIV4Bq6 — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) December 12, 2025

I’m from Norway and most Norwegians can’t stand Trump.

And this goes for people in general in Scandinavia

and Europe.

We have no idea how he could ever become a president of the United States. And not even once,but twice.

I remember when he won the election the second time,my… — Cathrine Wengaard (@CWengaard) December 12, 2025

Translation: they despise me like they’ve never despised me before. — Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) December 12, 2025

I have MANY friends and work colleagues in Europe of varied political stripes. I talk to them regularly. NONE of them would possibly EVER want Donald Trump to be their leader. They all despise him–and many are self identified conservatioves. https://t.co/Ivz7hFi2Nn — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) December 12, 2025

This lie is as absurd as it is dangerous ↘️ https://t.co/H0chRYBPXs — Marietje Schaake (@MarietjeSchaake) December 12, 2025

Who in Europe wants the most disgusting and corrupt US president as president of Europe? „The European nations are reporting that your president might as well be the leader of the European nations also. They listen to us and they respect us like they’ve never respected us… pic.twitter.com/UTu1e3D2iN — Jürgen Nauditt (@jurgen_nauditt) December 12, 2025

