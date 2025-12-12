This Scottish MP’s magnificent takedown of Reform UK’s newest recruit was so brutal we thought he was going to cry

Politics Question Time Reform UK

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, which this week travelled to Scotland a week after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took aim at the ‘one in three’ Glasgow schoolchildren who speak more than one language.

The guests included Reform UK’s latest recruit, former Tory Cabinet minister Malcom (Lord) Offord, and leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar.

And we mention both of them because Sarwar had a few words for Offord after the topic of Farage’s attack on Glasgow school kids came up.

More than a few words, in fact, a simply magnificent takedown which was so brutal we thought Offord was going to cry,

Don’t use Glasgow’s children to spread Reform’s poison. pic.twitter.com/My8FMQP9rd — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) December 11, 2025

‘Ave that, Offord!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

This is the most elegant and eloquent response to Reform/Tory dishonesty I have ever seen. So beautiful and impressive in its truth and simplicity. — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) December 12, 2025

4.

Finally someone gives these vile pricks both barrels And watch the Reform aristo squirm Lord Offord is a private equity vulture. PE is grim: “buy up the cheap, distressed debt of struggling companies or nations, then use aggressive legal tactics or financial pressure to get… https://t.co/hqnBwCakqr — Mat Oxley (@matoxley) December 12, 2025

5.

Anas Sarwar just schooled every single news presenter and journalist in how TF to deal with Reform’s racism. https://t.co/gmu0F8ad7w — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 12, 2025

6.

Spot on. British people are instinctively decent not the cunts Reform and GB News want them to be. https://t.co/Z7tInWXUnr — Jake (@ToryWipeout) December 11, 2025

7.

8.

Completely agree, I lived for two excellent years in the Southside of Glasgow. This great city is so much better than listening to that snake oil salesman. — Greg Mulholland (@GregMulholland1) December 12, 2025

9.

Don’t think the adversarial stuff usually suits Sarwar very well, but he absolutely nailed this attack. Offord might be the nicest guy in the world, but he has to own the bile and stupidity he now stands upon. https://t.co/p4TaUQNlrJ — Adam Morris (@AdamMorrisEdin) December 12, 2025

READ MORE

Susie Dent asked people about the excruciating times they mispronounced a word in public – 17 of the funniest and most unfortunate

Source @AnasSarwar