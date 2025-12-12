Politics Question Time Reform UK

This Scottish MP’s magnificent takedown of Reform UK’s newest recruit was so brutal we thought he was going to cry

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2025

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, which this week travelled to Scotland a week after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took aim at the ‘one in three’ Glasgow schoolchildren who speak more than one language.

The guests included Reform UK’s latest recruit, former Tory Cabinet minister Malcom (Lord) Offord, and leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar.

And we mention both of them because Sarwar had a few words for Offord after the topic of Farage’s attack on Glasgow school kids came up.

More than a few words, in fact, a simply magnificent takedown which was so brutal we thought Offord was going to cry,

‘Ave that, Offord!

Source @AnasSarwar