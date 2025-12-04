Nigel Farage isn’t happy that Glasgow kids speak more than one language and ended up schooled into next year

Politics nigel farage scotland

Nigel Farage wants people in Scotland to speak English. Specifically he wants kids growing up in Glasgow to speak English, because one in three of them currently do not have it as their first language.

And how angry is he about that? This angry.

Nearly 1 in 3 schoolchildren in Glasgow do not speak English as their first language. This is not diversity. This is culture smashing. Reform UK will make this a big issue in our campaign. pic.twitter.com/dhBvMFcOQz — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) December 2, 2025

And what happened next was an absolute delight in whatever language you choose to read it, the wannabe PM comprehensively schooled into next year and beyond.

1.

OH NO! Not the bilingual weans!! ANYTHING BUT the bilingual weans. In a country where barely anyone can be bothered learning another language, children talented enough to speak several are a boon. What’s the policy platform here? Banning multilingual children from education? https://t.co/LeZWzaIVFE — Catriona Stewart (@CatrionaStewart) December 2, 2025

2.

Nearly 1 in 3 schoolchildren in Glasgow are intelligent enough to be able to speak more than one language, fantastic. What a fucking fanny this guy is and anyone in Scotland voting for this party are brainwashed idiots. https://t.co/wAUI2scS3K — Blair Kaylor (@BlairKaylor) December 3, 2025

3.

“First languages” of children in Glasgow include Polish

Urdu

Arabic

SCOTS

Romanian

Chinese

Ukrainian

Russian

Spanish

Portuguese

Hindi

Italian

Turkish I grew up amongst these people and wouldn’t of changed it for the world Keep my cities name out of your fucking mouth https://t.co/QAsTXaVSix — C (@_CM_67_) December 3, 2025

4.

Oh no, children in 2025 are bilingual… Away tae fuck ya grifting cunt. It takes a level of intelligence to be bilingual, surely it’s a good thing? Moreover, yer second wife’s first language was German and your current partners first language is French. Leave the weans alone. https://t.co/jtbIkDglhA — Fitzy (@Fitzy__07) December 3, 2025

5.

Bold of Farage to explicitly say he supports the destruction of Celtic languages. Bro thinks this is the 16th Century and he’s the King of England. https://t.co/I7rd06MYuw — cez (@cezthesocialist) December 3, 2025

6.

Keep my home city’s name out of your fucking mouth. https://t.co/QYRefP5XlQ pic.twitter.com/X97RQ5HMXD — RAB FLORENCE (@robertflorence) December 2, 2025

7.