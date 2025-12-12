In ‘Free Speech’ news, the US plans to force tourists to hand over five years of social media posts before they’re allowed in – 27 tweets that definitely wouldn’t get through customs

Politics US politics

You’re probably aware that the American Right has been running a campaign to smear the UK with accusations of the end of freedom of speech, ably assisted by the likes of Liz Truss and Nigel Farage.

Instead of the police in the UK protecting the public from violent criminals, they spend their limited resources on arresting comedians for social media posts! Shame, shame, shame! Give them the white feather of craven cowardice. https://t.co/224UjYQlUZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2025

There is no longer free speech in Britain. Lucy Connolly has been made an example of. She must be freed. pic.twitter.com/lhTLHXEVSy — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 1, 2025

Keir Starmer poses the biggest threat to free speech we’ve seen in our history. pic.twitter.com/AB9cdiQtue — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 11, 2024

In US hypocrisy news, the government plans to introduce draconian rules for anyone entering the country – even tourists. A post shared on the official journal of the US Government revealed plans for compulsory access to five years’ worth of travellers’ social media posts.

The Trump administration plans to require all foreign tourists to provide their social media histories from the last five years to enter the country, according to a notice published in the Federal Register. https://t.co/56K7XNoRm9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 10, 2025

Handing over access to five years of social media isn’t the only authoritarian policy.

Insanely, submitting your past 5 years' social media to enter the U.S. as a tourist is only a small part of the proposed upcoming requirements. You'll also need to give your DNA (!) among many other new requirements. All the additional info you'll need to give as a tourist… pic.twitter.com/h2cqdgGW9p — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) December 11, 2025

In fact, vetting of people’s social media to a slightly lesser extent is already happening.

It appears is stepping up their rejections of European tourists at the border, following reports of tourists being turned away because they criticised Trump or Israel on social media. Now Europeans will have to submit 5 years of social media history.https://t.co/i9JAK6RPvi — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) December 10, 2025

There’s a 60-day public comment period before the proposals move further. They should start by reading these public comments.

1.

2.

Asking tourists to volunteer 5 years of their social media history, and granting them entrance based on whether right-wing bureaucrats personally agree with their personal posts is what authoritarian regimes do. This will decimate U.S. tourism. https://t.co/dlwVJ2T5Cm — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) December 10, 2025

3.

> you’ve got your passport? > yes > wallet? > yeah > printouts of your tweets and Facebook posts? >… https://t.co/vLppHXSqYX pic.twitter.com/K5ztvshLm2 — Kama (@Kama_Kamilia) December 10, 2025

4.

"Your social media account vill also go on ze list." https://t.co/rrrs1GKDwo pic.twitter.com/iEhNjp6UDk — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 10, 2025

5.

Europe is destroying free speech, also when Europeans come to the U.S. we screen five years of their posts for thoughtcrime. https://t.co/FRjkoh9Z8R — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 10, 2025

6.

Trump, Musk and their acolytes like to pretend that they're champions of free speech. There are constant reminders that they are not and any lectures from them on the subject should be ignoredhttps://t.co/2DJLqQrf0W https://t.co/hlcVcoRJMN — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 10, 2025

7.

If your Social Media History (5 minutes, never mind 5 years) will get you banned from USA … you're my kind of people. pic.twitter.com/qBhOE1caPf — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 11, 2025

8.

U.S border patrol when they see you liked a JD Vance meme https://t.co/WhNRCJUDO8 pic.twitter.com/zHYCJeAZiY — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) December 11, 2025

9.

Well, here it is- I won’t be seeing my family any time soon. When I was invited to speak in the US ahead of Trump’s inauguration, I knew it was probably going to be a while before I could come back. It’s all gone a bit 1933… https://t.co/fklVCXiGyQ — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) December 10, 2025

10.

I’m afraid the US is not fit to hold a FIFA World Cup at this moment. https://t.co/pRMdnPRWbz — Michael de Villiers (@Mikedotcoza) December 10, 2025

11.

"I'M WORRIED PEOPLE ARE MOCKING MY PATHETIC INSECURITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA!" https://t.co/sj0eRfeT2g pic.twitter.com/cOuHNA6xBJ — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 11, 2025

12.

"The land of the Free*" *conditions may apply — Olivia McRae (@NAFOfrumzl) December 10, 2025

13.

The TSA agent when I've posted a tweet slagging off Trump 5 years and 1 day ago pic.twitter.com/vechtyUa4i — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 11, 2025

14.