There’s something not qu-white right about this gathering of the current crop of White House interns – the only 16 scathing responses you need
If, like many people, you only discovered that the White House has interns during the Bill Clinton era, you probably don’t give them a great deal of thought unless there’s a round-up of The 50 Greatest Political Scandals of the 20th Century on Channel 5.
However, this unpaid labour isn’t just confined to impressionable young women with a loathing for laundry, and the White House traditionally shares a photo of the whole cohort with whichever president is running the show – or fronting the show for Steven Miller …allegedly.
Here’s this year’s bunch. What do you notice?
What do you notice about these White House interns? pic.twitter.com/7tvOVugZzU
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) December 17, 2025
When they said they were banning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, they clearly weren’t kidding – and the internet noticed.
1.
White House interns… pretty diverse group pic.twitter.com/EG51wMpnex
— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) December 16, 2025
2.
It’s not just the White House, it’s the blindingly White House. https://t.co/vTdFqmurds
— Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) December 17, 2025
3.
Sheesh. Beyond parody. https://t.co/OPAlhLsjWj
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 17, 2025
4.
Now we know why it’s called the White House.
— Karl Koch (@KarlKoc21102064) December 17, 2025
5.
Biden’s interns, for contrast. pic.twitter.com/UT4djrfKc9
— Sooner Source (@Sooner_Source) December 17, 2025
6.
They have “Blacks For Trump” as interns too—they just make them take a “separate, but equal” photo.
— Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) December 17, 2025
7.
Imagine interning in this White House
— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) December 17, 2025
8.
This is exactly why the country is failing. Mediocrity at its whitest and finest https://t.co/yvKs2VO2ZM
— Chivalry️⚔️ (@ChivarlyIs) December 17, 2025
9.
https://t.co/SE8aQ3Kswd pic.twitter.com/AIVwW5pYAW
— Christopher Khachadour Քրիստափոր Խաչատուր (@ChrisKhach) December 17, 2025
10.
A disturbing number of them are Cosplaying Trump. It's a cult.
— TDarbs (@ConstantTim) December 17, 2025
11.
You can tell that they were trying to be diverse. Not all the women were blond.
— Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) December 16, 2025
12.
Sez it all – not that I’m surprised of course.
Trump had a similar policy when he was letting out apartments in New York, Brooklyn and Queens, way back in the late 60’s I understand. https://t.co/K5tjH7OyN1
— Ted Smith (@TedUrchin) December 17, 2025
13.
I see White, Light White and Dark White. pic.twitter.com/s9COg3cCeZ
— STEELE (@real_steelee) December 17, 2025
14.
The new DEI is
Drunk
Entitled
Incompetent
— DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) December 16, 2025
15.
Not a single POC at all
Not even a Fn token
Great job minority Trump voters https://t.co/WirqOEptRS
— NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) December 17, 2025
16.
I’m not one for token DEI btw but I bet my bottom dollar those interns are selected purely on the basis of being blindly loyal to what’s in place. This is a cult that will live beyond his lifespan. https://t.co/NffZDj3PIP
— The Weekdy (@koni_108) December 17, 2025
Ross Elder made a very good point.
There probably aren't many people of color seeking internships in this administration.
— Ross Elder (@RossElderWrites) December 17, 2025
READ MORE
Spot the difference between Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s White House intern photos
Source Morgan J. Freeman Image Morgan J. Freeman