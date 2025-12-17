There’s something not qu-white right about this gathering of the current crop of White House interns – the only 16 scathing responses you need

US The White House

If, like many people, you only discovered that the White House has interns during the Bill Clinton era, you probably don’t give them a great deal of thought unless there’s a round-up of The 50 Greatest Political Scandals of the 20th Century on Channel 5.

However, this unpaid labour isn’t just confined to impressionable young women with a loathing for laundry, and the White House traditionally shares a photo of the whole cohort with whichever president is running the show – or fronting the show for Steven Miller …allegedly.

Here’s this year’s bunch. What do you notice?

What do you notice about these White House interns? pic.twitter.com/7tvOVugZzU — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) December 17, 2025

When they said they were banning Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, they clearly weren’t kidding – and the internet noticed.

White House interns… pretty diverse group pic.twitter.com/EG51wMpnex — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) December 16, 2025

It’s not just the White House, it’s the blindingly White House. https://t.co/vTdFqmurds — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) December 17, 2025

Now we know why it’s called the White House. — Karl Koch (@KarlKoc21102064) December 17, 2025

They have “Blacks For Trump” as interns too—they just make them take a “separate, but equal” photo. — Unvarnished Tooth (@YouWontFeelThis) December 17, 2025

Imagine interning in this White House — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) December 17, 2025

This is exactly why the country is failing. Mediocrity at its whitest and finest https://t.co/yvKs2VO2ZM — Chivalry️⚔️ (@ChivarlyIs) December 17, 2025

A disturbing number of them are Cosplaying Trump. It's a cult. — TDarbs (@ConstantTim) December 17, 2025

You can tell that they were trying to be diverse. Not all the women were blond. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) December 16, 2025

Sez it all – not that I’m surprised of course.

Trump had a similar policy when he was letting out apartments in New York, Brooklyn and Queens, way back in the late 60’s I understand. https://t.co/K5tjH7OyN1 — Ted Smith (@TedUrchin) December 17, 2025

I see White, Light White and Dark White. pic.twitter.com/s9COg3cCeZ — STEELE (@real_steelee) December 17, 2025

The new DEI is Drunk

Entitled

Incompetent — DumpTrump (@DumpDrumpf20) December 16, 2025

Not a single POC at all

Not even a Fn token Great job minority Trump voters https://t.co/WirqOEptRS — NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) December 17, 2025

I’m not one for token DEI btw but I bet my bottom dollar those interns are selected purely on the basis of being blindly loyal to what’s in place. This is a cult that will live beyond his lifespan. https://t.co/NffZDj3PIP — The Weekdy (@koni_108) December 17, 2025

Ross Elder made a very good point.

There probably aren't many people of color seeking internships in this administration. — Ross Elder (@RossElderWrites) December 17, 2025

