Nigel Farage said a ban on trail hunting was ‘authoritarian control freakery’ gone mad and showed himself up to be the utter hunt he is – 17 savage clapbacks

Never let it be said that Nigel Farage isn’t in touch with what people all over the country are talking about on their doorstep and down the pub.

That’s right, the Reform UK leader is up in arms that Labour is planning to put trail hunting as part of its new animal welfare strategy.

Trail hunting sees hunters and their packs of dogs following an animal-based scent trail laid on specially for them, rather than the foxes that they really want to get their teeth into.

But critics say trail hunting is often used as a smokescreen for the real thing, intentionally or otherwise, and animal welfare campaigners have warmly welcomed the change.

Not Farage though. Farage said this.

So now Labour wants to ban trail hunting. You might as well ban walking dogs in the countryside as they chase rabbits, hares, deer and foxes. Labour are authoritarian control freaks. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 21, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it showed him up to the utter hunt he is. These people surely said it best.

1.

A true working class concern https://t.co/tpcZX3jyZ7 — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) December 21, 2025

2.

No freaks want to kill living creatures — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 21, 2025

3.

Sorry but you’d have to have been kicked in the head by a horse to believe this twat is on the side of working class communities. https://t.co/Tf3LHmVDUb — Samuel Sweek (@samuelsweek) December 21, 2025

4.

5.

Letting your dog chase rabbits, hares, deer and foxes is already illegal under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. https://t.co/Bl3ULW64QR — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 21, 2025

6.

I don’t think Barbara walking a mini dachshund is comparable to posh fellas in hats riding horses and playing a trumpet killing foxes — Selina j ⚒ (@OfSelina) December 21, 2025

7.

Banning trail hunting is all they’re talking about at the food bank in Clacton. https://t.co/CWhZ8eomep — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 21, 2025

8.