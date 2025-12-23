US donald trump greenland

Donald Trump said the US landed in Greenland 300 years ago and was fact checked til he farted – 13 ice cold comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated December 23rd, 2025

We regret to inform you that Donald Trump is eyeing up Greenland again.

Not for its oil and the rest of all its minerals – the very thought! – but because of national security, obviously. And something else – anything else – to talk about other than Jeffrey Epstein.

The American president has been questioning Greenland’s links to Denmark – Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark – suggesting America has just as much a right, if not moreso.

Specifically, the idea that when Denmark established a permanent presence there in 1721, the United States was doing something similar.

‘We need Greenland for national protection. They have a very small population.

‘They say Denmark, but Denmark has no military protection. They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat—well, we were there with boats too I’m sure.’

And he was fact checked til he farted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

