Donald Trump said the US landed in Greenland 300 years ago and was fact checked til he farted – 13 ice cold comebacks

We regret to inform you that Donald Trump is eyeing up Greenland again.

Not for its oil and the rest of all its minerals – the very thought! – but because of national security, obviously. And something else – anything else – to talk about other than Jeffrey Epstein.

The American president has been questioning Greenland’s links to Denmark – Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark – suggesting America has just as much a right, if not moreso.

Specifically, the idea that when Denmark established a permanent presence there in 1721, the United States was doing something similar.

Trump: We need Greenland for national protection. They have a very small population. They say Denmark, but Denmark has no military protection. They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat—well, we were there with boats too I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/Oh9SElrg0T — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2025

And he was fact checked til he farted.

Sweetheart, 300 years ago you were still Britain. And in fact the Vikings were farming in Greenland in 985, let me make it easy for you: 1,040 years ago. — William Goebel Boulet (@WillamBoulet) December 22, 2025

In just one part of Greenland, there is an estimated 31.4 billion barrels of untapped oil. Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. Big Oil has given Trump millions. Are you starting to figure out why he wants to take over Greenland and invade Venezuela? https://t.co/fmBQiYSB3A — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) December 23, 2025

Given the fact that we will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this coming year, any boats arriving at Denmark 300 years ago were most certainly not from the U.S. — Doug Pinkham (@dougfromDC) December 22, 2025

Denmark is a loyal NATO member.

Danish soldiers fought for the US in Afghanistan and died there.

Now Trump threatens unprovoked & unjustified imperialist aggression, just like his ideal Putin.

Trump has destroyed NATO & all Western alliances.

Trump is an enemy of the US. https://t.co/00ACHI8pCl — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) December 23, 2025

“We” (the United States) did not exist 300 years ago… https://t.co/X42vEHV2ZD — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) December 23, 2025

