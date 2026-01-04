From ‘FAFO’ to ‘Donroe Doctrine’ to Maduro’s drip – 25 funny, terrifying tweets covering the first surreal day of Trump’s attack on Venezuela

News donald trump social media venezuela

It has been a wild 36-48 hours, as the aftershocks from the US attack on Venezuela continue to be felt the world over.

It has been hard at times to keep up with everything over the weekend, so we’ve done our best to capture the biggest – and most surreal – moments from the Venezuela mission.

First, there was the press conference about the attack on Saturday, where Pete Hegseth said Maduro “effed around and he found out” – a popular phrase in this White House, sometimes shortened to ‘FAFO’ (‘F*ck Around and Find Out’).

Hegseth on Maduro: "He effed around, and he found out" pic.twitter.com/kFEl7qEEC5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

If you don’t know, now you know pic.twitter.com/XrIps1OzY4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Trump also gave his second term foreign policy a name: the ‘Donroe Doctrine’.

Trump: "All the way back it dated to the Monroe Doctrines. And the Monroe Doctrine is a big deal. But we've superseded it by a lot. By a real lot. They now call it the Donroe Document. I don't know. It's Monroe Doctrine. We sort of forgot about it." pic.twitter.com/5YdM2iAS6W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

In the same presser, Trump seemed to be in a fight with his age-old (and old age) enemy: wokeness.

HOLY CRAP! Trump is literally falling in and out of consciousness as his Military commander speaks about kidnapping Maduro and taking over Venezuela. What a sh-tshow! pic.twitter.com/zKuATapeY5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 3, 2026

Trump is heavily slurring this morning pic.twitter.com/FxDetE4gCn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

Watching Trump struggle to keep his eyes open while Caine rambles on is… telling. This is the guy ordering wars, talking regime change, and deciding the fate of millions, barely able to stay awake through a briefing. pic.twitter.com/37eWWMvZr8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 3, 2026

Nothing says end of empire like a grasping regime change war launched by an aging leader who can't even stay awake for the announcement. https://t.co/QF0BJzIii2 — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 3, 2026

Oh, and Trump revisited one of this classics: seemingly confusing ‘asylum seekers’ with ‘asylums’.

He still thinks asylum seekers come from mental asylums. No one has yet to correct this deluded ignoramus. https://t.co/CrlajpNTMs — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 3, 2026

Trump later said the quiet part out loud on Fox News when it came to questions about Venezuela’s oil.

And drew quite a nuanced distinction between his treatment of Maduro and the former president of Honduras.

Reporter: You said Maduro is responsible for drug trafficking. You recently pardoned the former president of Honduras convicted of drug trafficking. Trump: He was the head of the country. He was persecuted very unfairly. Irony died a thousand deaths. pic.twitter.com/5ZXKHroRUS — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) January 3, 2026

Nicolás Maduro’s outfit on his extraction flight to the US went viral.

complementary inflight water and sleep mask, noise cancelling headphones, ample leg room. Still better than United pic.twitter.com/nCOAgG58bf — Maya Luna (@envisionedluna) January 3, 2026

Really getting tired of people dressing in sweats to take international flights. Have some self respect. pic.twitter.com/IyaMWAo1z1 — Magills (@magills_) January 3, 2026

14.

Delta Force had the guns pointed at Maduro and he said “Hold on, let a brother get his fit right.” Delta Force stood there stunned. His drip too hard. His swag too different. His smoke too strong. His fit too bad. They just stood and watched. https://t.co/zgaWWnEMVr — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) January 3, 2026

October 31st 2026 and no one understands your costume. pic.twitter.com/GTZqwpyDgO — TUPACABRA (@TUPACABRA2) January 3, 2026

Marco Rubio’s role came under increased scrutinty.

Marco Rubio finding out he’s the new Venezuelan president. pic.twitter.com/rHC1AReqCZ — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) January 3, 2026

Rubio realizing he’s going to be president of Venezuela, governor of Cuba, and the Shah of Iran. pic.twitter.com/wh5S2gpIi9 — Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) January 3, 2026

Rubio on Cuba: It is run by incompetent, senile men pic.twitter.com/Rc14RDMHG1 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2026

Finally, here’s a good selection of reaction, analysis and general ‘WTF’ expressions of despair.

It’s important to remember that Trump genuinely believes, and was told repeatedly by Rubio, that Venezuela had a hand in manipulating voting machines to help Biden win in 2020. What Trump did today must be understood in the context of that paranoid lunacy. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 3, 2026

The White House just announced the new President of Venezuela pic.twitter.com/7KPJ8Xihbm — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) January 4, 2026

“Aaaaah I’m maduro I got ripped out of my bed with my wife in our underwear at 1 AM and extradited to America aaaaaah” pic.twitter.com/XIHuw48UUj — Pub (@PubWanghaf) January 3, 2026

23.

I hope 2026 will be better than 2025 First week of January: pic.twitter.com/3UJgGVzdch — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) January 3, 2026

Sometimes we don’t appreciate the fact that Zelenskyy used to be a comedian, lol That one was good. https://t.co/ds9K9obc93 — Бианка (@BiankaB12) January 3, 2026

