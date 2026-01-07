Donald Trump shared his opinion on health care and it’s the clearest indication yet he doesn’t care about anyone but himself – 17 clinical comebacks

Politics donald trump health care

Is there a doctor in the house? And do they take insurance? Actually, check that. Just make sure they take solid gold bars and everything will be fine.

Sound reasonable? It does to the President of the United States. Nothing else would explain Donald Trump’s recent take on health care, a system that he has completely dismantled in less than a year and that is wreaking havoc on millions of Americans.

Seems like something the leader of the free world should be paying close attention to, right?

Let’s hear his thoughts on the matter.

Trump: “I found health care sort of like… not of tremendous interest.” pic.twitter.com/HEY6JfX39B — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 6, 2026

Got that, America? He does not care about you, your doctors, or your well being.

Let’s see how the internet took this message.

1.

Some campaign commercials write themselves. — Duty To Warn (@duty2warn) January 7, 2026

2.

Translation: I don’t give a fuck about you and your healthcare I’m rich. — Lori Rusher ☮ (@elvislver56) January 6, 2026

3.

4.

Put this in your primary ads, Dems. https://t.co/Zh67nMsfO7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2026

5.

In other words, he doesn’t care about you. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) January 6, 2026

6.

The most annoying thing about Trump this whole time has been that he’s not intellectually curious. AT ALL. Maybe it’s his silver spoon. Maybe it’s his narcissism. Maybe it’s a combo. But if you think you’re too important to, ya know, learn things, you shouldn’t be president. https://t.co/P38affipW4 — Holly (@CrossingUNStyle) January 6, 2026

7.

Translation: I have access to the best medical care whenever I want..

Fuck the rest of you — Ted Goodwood (@GoodwoodTed) January 6, 2026

8.