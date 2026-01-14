Donald Trump was asked about comments by the Greenland PM and his response is exactly why the country wants nothing to do with the US

US donald trump greenland

There appears to be only one thing that makes Donald Trump salivate more than a McDonald’s right now, and that’s a map of Greenland.

Not that the president knows an awful lot it, ‘The Arctic Circle for Dummies’ remaining some way down Trump’s reading list.

We mention this after the Greenland premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen made it perfectly clear the country wants nothing to do with Trump or the US and was perfectly happy with how things are.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, “Now we are faced with a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the USA and Denmark here and now, we will choose Denmark” “We choose NATO” “We choose the Kingdom of Denmark” “We choose the EU” pic.twitter.com/74ARhzN3X0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 13, 2026

So it was only natural that Trump should be asked about it, and his response is exactly why Greenland wants nothing – zero, zilch, nada – to do with him or the United States.

Q: The premier of Greenland said today, ‘We prefer to stay with Denmark.’ TRUMP: Who said that? Q: The premier of Greenland TRUMP: Well, that’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is. Don’t know anything about him. But that’s gonna be a big problem for… pic.twitter.com/7VhxQLcLCA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

“I don’t know the person in charge of the territory I want to take with force,” is a great encapsulation of the planning and forethought involved with his decisions https://t.co/OK1rNmFSfZ — hawkize (@stillnothawkize) January 13, 2026

2.

3.

In retrospect, it probably seems like a bad idea to elect someone president who does not care one bit about the concept of “consent”. In any arena. Ahh well… Maybe next time. https://t.co/gNCWPeRPYg — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) January 13, 2026

4.

Who said that? Our leader. A pirate regime. His language has destroyed trust for the US. He thinks we can steal Greenland minerals from under the ice. NATO is going to run us out of Europe. The EU is going to consider dumping Treasury bonds. https://t.co/1WDAjEybUc — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) January 14, 2026

5.

“I did try and get Greenland. She was part of Denmark. I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she belonged to Denmark. Then all of the sudden I see her, she’s now got minerals and everything. She’s totally changed her look. I’ve gotta use some Delta Force,… pic.twitter.com/eE5igS4eif — 涵瞰世界/杨涵 Han Yang (@polijunkie_aus) January 13, 2026

6.