Donald Trump was asked about comments by the Greenland PM and his response is exactly why the country wants nothing to do with the US

John Plunkett. Updated January 14th, 2026

There appears to be only one thing that makes Donald Trump salivate more than a McDonald’s right now, and that’s a map of Greenland.

Not that the president knows an awful lot it, ‘The Arctic Circle for Dummies’ remaining some way down Trump’s reading list.

We mention this after the Greenland premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen made it perfectly clear the country wants nothing to do with Trump or the US and was perfectly happy with how things are.

So it was only natural that Trump should be asked about it, and his response is exactly why Greenland wants nothing – zero, zilch, nada – to do with him or the United States.

And these people surely said it best.

