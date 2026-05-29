‘What’s the worst thing you’ve ever woken up to?’ – 21 highly alarming things to experience first thing in the morning

Life r/AskReddit

Waking up to a blaring alarm in the morning is bad enough, but at least you can hit snooze and return to your peaceful slumber for another 10 minutes. However, if you wake up to something truly, genuinely awful, it’s another matter entirely.

They’ve been discussing shocking wake ups on the AskReddit page after shoeee788 asked this:

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever woken up to?

And lots of people chipped in with hair raising stories, like these…

1.

‘A sagging ceiling that was ready to collapse, I had to squeeze out of bed without sitting up.’

–XawRae01

2.

‘A magnitude 6.3 earthquake.’

–justTookTheBestDump

3.

‘My dog got diarrhea in the middle of the night and shat in my bed… my feet rolled in it when I was sleeping.’

–Free-Tap4640

4.

‘A giant, heavy spider on my face while camping.’

–Ok_Structure_4264

5.

‘I snuck Cheese-its (food forbidden because of animals) to 6th grade camp and woke up to a skunk walking on me. I pulled my head into my sleeping back and waited for what seemed like hours for little stinky to walk away.’

–Ok-Cranberry-1795

6.

‘My kid was sleeping next to me and lunged themself backwards and smashed their skull right into my cheekbone, cracking it. It felt like Mike Tyson punched me in the face. This was at 3am.’

–Coaster_crush

7.

‘Mouse drowned in my bedside glass of water while I was sleeping, and I deep throated the dead mouse when I took a swig. I keep a glass of water beside my bed at night in case I get parched. I just gagged thinking about it.’

–PIE-314

8.

‘Dead smoke detector battery on 18 foot ceilings at 2am.’

–slb189

9.

‘Almost 10 years ago – I was woken up by a crashing noise in the middle of the night but didn’t get out of bed to check it out. When I woke up in the morning, I found my entire living room ceiling had collapsed into the room.

Notably, I had moved to my bed earlier in the night after having initially fallen asleep on my living room couch so I avoided the ceiling falling directly on me by pure luck.’

–apathetic_revolution

10.

‘A roach on my forehead.’

–Difficult-Memory-256

11.

‘Slept with a pencil in my bed and was in my leg in the morning.’

–Pathos-III