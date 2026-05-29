Entertainment blur The Muppets
Woohoo! The Muppets performing a cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ is a pure shot of unadulterated joy
And now a quick break from the relentlessly bleak news cycle, courtesy of The Muppets. To be more precise, it’s from The Muppet Show’s house band, The Electric Mayhem, here performing Song 2 by Blur at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in front of an adoring crowd.
Thanks to Alicia Stella for sharing the joy over on Twitter.
The Electric Mayhem playing Song 2 LIVE at a special event for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets! pic.twitter.com/7wCJbAErLv
— Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) May 21, 2026
Woohoo indeed!
1.
It’s perfect. Omg it’s all so amazing 🥲🥹
— MortalJim (@MortalJim19) May 21, 2026
2.
This is incredible and beyond my wildest dreams
— sarahie beeeeh (@saraieo) May 21, 2026
3.
When Animal comes in 😂
— SC (@s_cowles) May 21, 2026
4.
I’d do anything to be there
— Cactoid (@spacecactoid) May 21, 2026
5.
Annnnnd I will forever more sing the chorus of this song like Animal https://t.co/CrpJTlqAW1
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) May 21, 2026
6.
This shit means something to me man. https://t.co/NOEz5h3XyQ
— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 21, 2026
7.
This has healed me. Life…is good https://t.co/Dt4yjXHdet
— Bill Bria (@billbria) May 21, 2026
8.
This is the best thing ever! https://t.co/NYL7BcEnu6
— Alicat⁷ 엘리캣 🐈 (@alicatcrumbcake) May 21, 2026
9.
Some pure joy in a crazy world: https://t.co/8yFtH4GZHD
— Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 21, 2026
10.
This is amazing https://t.co/x8WuWHUVhc
— Mato (@TaterNuts_) May 21, 2026
11.
Gold. Love it. https://t.co/cXPwMlQaKI
— AussieScreenwriter (@AusScreenwriter) May 21, 2026
12.
My love for the muppets will never fade. https://t.co/fc00eO1C3w
— RantingTMH (@RantingTMH) May 21, 2026
13.
I needed this today 🤩
Omg Animal is the best! https://t.co/dhunUOOMTe
— Jade (she/her/y’all) (@newfangledslang) May 21, 2026
14.
This gives me life https://t.co/daAfitfc7j
— Werner The Herzog (@Tranquilbez) May 21, 2026
15.
Lots of professional drummers will tell you, in all seriousness, that Animal was a big influence on them.
— Mark Mason (@WalkTheLinesLDN) May 23, 2026
Image Alicia Stella