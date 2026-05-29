Entertainment blur The Muppets

Woohoo! The Muppets performing a cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ is a pure shot of unadulterated joy

David Harris. Updated May 29th, 2026

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And now a quick break from the relentlessly bleak news cycle, courtesy of The Muppets. To be more precise, it’s from The Muppet Show’s house band, The Electric Mayhem, here performing Song 2 by Blur at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in front of an adoring crowd.

Thanks to Alicia Stella for sharing the joy over on Twitter.

Woohoo indeed!

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Image Alicia Stella