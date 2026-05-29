Woohoo! The Muppets performing a cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ is a pure shot of unadulterated joy

Entertainment blur The Muppets

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And now a quick break from the relentlessly bleak news cycle, courtesy of The Muppets. To be more precise, it’s from The Muppet Show’s house band, The Electric Mayhem, here performing Song 2 by Blur at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in front of an adoring crowd.

Thanks to Alicia Stella for sharing the joy over on Twitter.

The Electric Mayhem playing Song 2 LIVE at a special event for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets! pic.twitter.com/7wCJbAErLv — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) May 21, 2026

Woohoo indeed!

1.

It’s perfect. Omg it’s all so amazing 🥲🥹 — MortalJim (@MortalJim19) May 21, 2026

2.

This is incredible and beyond my wildest dreams — sarahie beeeeh (@saraieo) May 21, 2026

3.

When Animal comes in 😂 — SC (@s_cowles) May 21, 2026

4.

I’d do anything to be there — Cactoid (@spacecactoid) May 21, 2026

5.

Annnnnd I will forever more sing the chorus of this song like Animal https://t.co/CrpJTlqAW1 — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) May 21, 2026

6.

This shit means something to me man. https://t.co/NOEz5h3XyQ — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 21, 2026

7.

This has healed me. Life…is good https://t.co/Dt4yjXHdet — Bill Bria (@billbria) May 21, 2026

8.

This is the best thing ever! https://t.co/NYL7BcEnu6 — Alicat⁷ 엘리캣 🐈 (@alicatcrumbcake) May 21, 2026

9.

Some pure joy in a crazy world: https://t.co/8yFtH4GZHD — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 21, 2026

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My love for the muppets will never fade. https://t.co/fc00eO1C3w — RantingTMH (@RantingTMH) May 21, 2026

13.

I needed this today 🤩

Omg Animal is the best! https://t.co/dhunUOOMTe — Jade (she/her/y’all) (@newfangledslang) May 21, 2026

14.

This gives me life https://t.co/daAfitfc7j — Werner The Herzog (@Tranquilbez) May 21, 2026

15.

Lots of professional drummers will tell you, in all seriousness, that Animal was a big influence on them. — Mark Mason (@WalkTheLinesLDN) May 23, 2026

Image Alicia Stella