A very funny Danish petition trolling Trump with a proposal to buy California has almost 300,000 signatures, and Americans are ready to make a deal

A joke petition for Denmark to buy Greenland has been picking up steam almost a year after it was started, for reasons we’re sure we don’t need to outline.

The petition started by Denmarkification has more than 283,000 signatures, inspired by its flawless reasoning.

Yes, I pinky swear I’d pitch in, keep me informed via email No, I have commitment issues

The petition lists several reasons for wanting California, including –

The sunny weather in contrast to that of Denmark Its dominance of the tech sector An abundance of avocados California’s strategic value in protecting the free world.

Well, if Trump can get away with it, so can Denmark.

The brains behind the petition, Xavier Dutoit, is actually Swiss-French, but he has support from allies of many nationalities, including Danish – sort of like a mini-Nato. He promises to send representatives from Lego and the cast of Borgen to negotiate the deal, so we don’t see how they can fail.

Here are some quotes on the petition page, from what Denmarkification describes as “imaginary supporters”.

In return for obtaining California, Denmark would offer hygge, universal healthcare, bike lanes in Beverly Hills, and organic smørrebrød – a fish or meat-based open sandwich. The healthcare alone may just swing it.

With the current state of play between the US, Greenland and Denmark – plus quite a number of other countries wondering whether Trump is bluffing – the petition has been getting a lot of attention on social media.

More than 200,000 Danish citizens have signed a petition to buy California as a response to Trump’s attempt to take Greenland. They say they will provide Californians with “rule of law, universal health care, fact-based politics, and a lifetime supply of Danish pastries.” [image or embed] — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 5:36 PM

It looks like it might be a goer.

Let's do double reverse colonization where countries that suck less than us buy up bits and pieces of America until there's nothing left for our politicians to ruin [image or embed] — Travis O. (@boozencomics.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 4:13 PM

Dear Denmark, Please include Oregon! We love the rule of law, universal health care, fact-based politics, & pastries of all kinds. We also love bicycles! And it might get the loathsome Republicans to leave the State and stop dragging us down. Sincerely,

Home of the Protest Frogs — Where's Nestor? ❌ (@super-mutt.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 6:56 PM

As a resident of Washington state, I'll throw in Washington and Oregon as part of the deal too. Let's get it done. — Craig Roblewsky (@pointc.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM

I would also like open-face sandwiches, and Danish butter, and Danish ice cream for life. Do we get free LEGOS, too? If so, we have a #LEGO_Excellence deal. [image or embed] — swirlOsquirrel (@swirlosquirrel.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:42 AM

Hey now, Minnesota has the largest per-capita population of people of Danish heritage of any state, plus, we could really use some good news right about now. 17 Fortune 500 companies are based here, and we are currently priced below market value due to some recent structural damage… — mickee7.bsky.social (@mickee7.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 6:16 PM

California overwhelmed as it takes in millions of blue dot refugees as they flee their red state oppressors to become "Calimarkians." Denmafornians? [image or embed] — Sharon Miracle (@miraculousshazza.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:23 PM

As a Californian, I proudly welcome our Danish overlords. — JoJo Walker (@earljwjones.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 6:49 PM

At this moment in history, smørrebrød doesn't sound half bad — John Heaner (@johnheaner.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM

Buy? We'll pay them to take us! Is there a GoFundMe – I can kick in a c-note. — Kurt Weldon (@kurtweldon.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 8:11 PM

Dear Donald. Honestly, our relationship with you has been toxic for a long time. We have different values and different goals. We descend into name-calling and threats. It’s time. We have found someone who is a better match for us and we think it’s time to move on. Sincerely, California — Persistent Mom (@persistmom.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 9:40 PM

It wasn’t Viggo Mortensen that swung it for one person.

If you want to help the petition reach its 500,000 goal, you can do that here.

Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on 8 European countries until they let him have Greenland got a diplomatic but firm eff off – 19 nods of approval

