Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on 8 European countries until they let him have Greenland got a diplomatic but firm eff off – 19 nods of approval

The Peace President who campaigned on ‘No new wars’ is sailing dangerously close to a conflict with America’s own NATO allies over his obsessive drive to ‘acquire’ Greenland as a US territory.

Trump claims the US needs control of the island for security reasons.

Trump: And I may do that for Greenland, too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland. We need Greenland for national security. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Despite a strong movement to gain independence from Denmark, Greenland isn’t keen to rush headlong into the arms of the Dozing Dictator, and citizens let him know.

A number of European countries sent a small joint military force to Greenland to assess security risks and carry out exercises …and Donald Trump took that personally.

Trump: "Starting Feb 1, all above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands, & Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff. On June 1, it will be increased to 25%. It will be due until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 17, 2026 at 6:13 PM

Here are some key points from that petulant rant.

“World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection.” “Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game.” “Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable” “Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

This was the countries’ response.

With his usual eye for the details, Trump has missed the fact that all but two of the countries are in the EU and can’t have a separate tariff, so it’s either back down or tariff all of the member countries.

Of course, the extra cost will be borne by US consumers anyway.

Stop saying Trump is threatening tariffs on European countries. He’s threatening tariffs on European *products* – but American companies and people will pay the Trump tax. — Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 4:34 PM

The reaction to Trump’s empire-building insanity and to the eight nations’ strong but diplomatic response was exactly what you’d expect.

BREAKING: Giving Americans his tiny middle finger, Trump just announced 10% tax on US consumers, because Danes are not giving him Greenland. The US consumer tax rises to 25% if Trump still doesn't have Greenland by June. US consumers will pay the tax on every single EU good & service they consume. [image or embed] — Jan Dehn (@jandehn.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 8:06 PM

The fact that Republicans are completely silent on this is mind-boggling. Totally irresponsible cowardice. — Lori 🇺🇦💩🐸👑 (@coalsmom.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:43 PM

Is anyone really surprised that convicted rapist Trump is trying to force himself on Greenland after it said no? — Andrea Junker (@strandjunker.com) January 17, 2026 at 8:15 PM

I’m just glad the US military is finally focused on the real threats – Minnesota and Denmark. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:57 PM

Europe asked Trump to sanction Russia and his answer was tariffs on NATO members. — Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 9:36 PM

