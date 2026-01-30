A heartbroken Macaulay Culkin had the sweetest tribute to ‘Home Alone’ co-star and screen mum Catherine O’Hara, who has died aged 71

Entertainment Catherine O'Hara movies tv

Movie and TV fans are mourning the loss of one of the all-time comedy greats this weekend, with the announcement that Catherine O’Hara has died, aged 71.

Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone' Star, Dies at 71 https://t.co/sPhlFfAcmD — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2026

Canadian-born O’Hara was well-known to generations of movie and TV fans as the star of the first two Home Alone movies, as well as Beetlejuice, Best In Show and the TV comedy Schitt’s Creek.

And it was Macaulay Culkin, her co-star in her most famous movies, that led with the most poignant of tributes to his screen mum.

Macaulay Culkin pays tribute to the late Catherine O’Hara: “Mama.

I thought we had more time. I wanted more.

I wanted to sit in a chair next to you.

I heard you.

But I had so much to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” pic.twitter.com/VbbvbnyM7m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2026

Posting on Instagram, it reads:

“Mama.

I thought we had more time. I wanted more.

I wanted to sit in a chair next to you.

I heard you.

But I had so much to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Culkin, now aged 45, was barely 10 years old when he was cast as Kevin McAllister in perennial Christmas favourite Home Alone (1990). O’Hara played his on-screen mother Kate. Culkin’s on-screen father Peter was played by John Heard, who died in 2017.

Catherine O’Hara and John Heard, who both played Kevin McCallister’s parents, died at the same age. Heard died back in 2017 at the age of 71, O’Hara also died at 71 today. #RIP 🙏 https://t.co/VxWghcJlcu pic.twitter.com/GdIDYfaMuU — Earthy 🦆 (@EarthoOS) January 30, 2026

And people have been immensely moved by Culkin’s heartbroken words.

1.

This scene hits extra hard now. RIP to an absolute legend. This is going to sting for a long time… pic.twitter.com/5Hd12pNbDz — Robby The Brain (@RobbyTheBrain) January 30, 2026

2.

3.

4.

5.

This breaks my heart 😔 https://t.co/f7Ffz8atwy — N G V ♥ (@NatalieG_V) January 30, 2026

6.

So moving. 💔 Catherine O’Hara touched so many lives, and Macaulay’s words capture the loss perfectly. Rest in peace to a true legend — Pu®p¤§€ Trixx (@purpose_trixx) January 30, 2026

7.

Heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Catherine. She was one of a kind. — Aaron Dibert (@dibert_aaron) January 30, 2026

8.

Really sad news. A fine actor! Her role in Home Alone will live on forever in the history of Christmas Films. Up there now with the fantastic John Heard (Peter McAllister) https://t.co/rld9MrJ7zK — Darragh Hayes 🇮🇪 (@DavidSteelMP) January 30, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PopCrave