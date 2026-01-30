US donald trump robert f. kennedy jr.

Donald Trump couldn’t find Robert F Kennedy Jr and it’s a terrifying 15-second insight into the state of the White House right now

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2026

To the White House, where Donald Trump was keen to big up the great work/raving bonkery (delete as appropriate) of his health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

If only the President could find him, that is.

And if you can find a more terrifying 15-second insight into the state of the White House right now, we’d like to see it (actually, maybe wait ’til next week if you wouldn’t mind).

Here it is from another (possibly even better) angle.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

And here’s a little bit of context, just not the sort of context you might have been hoping for.

Ooof.

READ MORE

People are convinced Donald Trump doesn’t know where Melania is from and the more you watch it, the funnier it gets

Source @Acyn