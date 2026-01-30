Donald Trump couldn’t find Robert F Kennedy Jr and it’s a terrifying 15-second insight into the state of the White House right now

US donald trump robert f. kennedy jr.

To the White House, where Donald Trump was keen to big up the great work/raving bonkery (delete as appropriate) of his health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

If only the President could find him, that is.

And if you can find a more terrifying 15-second insight into the state of the White House right now, we’d like to see it (actually, maybe wait ’til next week if you wouldn’t mind).

Trump looks right at RFK JR then asks where’s Bobby. pic.twitter.com/FgTmjeBoyx — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026

Here it is from another (possibly even better) angle.

TRUMP: “Where’s Bobby?” “Right there, sir” TRUMP: “Bobby. Hello Bobby. Come here. Give me your hand. I love Bobby. Ssssssss” pic.twitter.com/GAxOhi7bfO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

his brain is completely pickled https://t.co/ljkBBINIfI — onion person (@CantEverDie) January 29, 2026

2.

[looks at clock, notices sunset approaching] https://t.co/UXFyQk6emg — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 29, 2026

3.

If this was Biden, they’d be trying to have him put in a retirement home. Why wont Jake Tapper write a book about this https://t.co/LQYcSZBdje — I Smoked ICE (@BlackKnight10k) January 30, 2026

4.

5.

Old man has to sit down for all his press events these days. https://t.co/BuGuibBD7Y — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 29, 2026

6.

Trump looked right at RFK Jr today, looked away, and then five seconds later he asked where RFK Jr was. Trump is at that stage of dementia where his memory literally doesn’t last five seconds. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 29, 2026

7.

His brain is completely curdled. https://t.co/EBIRuPo8dZ — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 29, 2026

8.

This is exactly why we have the 25th Amendment. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) January 29, 2026

9.

The faces on everyone around him… fear that at any moment he could drop his pants and start smearing crap everywhere. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) January 29, 2026

10.

Anyone else think it’s weird how he doesn’t stand during press conference anymore https://t.co/BkTam6hoNA — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 29, 2026

11.

Wake me up when he forgets how to breathe — Zane (@Pokefan4eva) January 29, 2026

And here’s a little bit of context, just not the sort of context you might have been hoping for.

Sadly this barely cracks the top 5 on what makes him unfit for office. — BS (@mets_bs) January 29, 2026

Ooof.

