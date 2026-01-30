US donald trump melania trump

People are convinced Donald Trump doesn’t know where Melania is from and the more you watch it, the funnier it gets

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2026

Much excitement at the release of the new documentary about America’s First Lady, Melania!

Sorry, that should have read much excitement within the White House and specifically the office of the First Lady at the release of the new documentary about America’s First Lady, Melania!

Donald Trump was doing his bit to publicise the film and drive ticket sales into double figures, although he didn’t exactly look over-excited to be here.

And we mention it in particular because of this bit where Trump was talking about his beloved, sorry, Melania, and there was something about the way he did it that convinced people he has no idea where his wife is actually from.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And finally …

Source @Acyn