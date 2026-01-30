People are convinced Donald Trump doesn’t know where Melania is from and the more you watch it, the funnier it gets

US donald trump melania trump

Much excitement at the release of the new documentary about America’s First Lady, Melania!

Sorry, that should have read much excitement within the White House and specifically the office of the First Lady at the release of the new documentary about America’s First Lady, Melania!

Donald Trump was doing his bit to publicise the film and drive ticket sales into double figures, although he didn’t exactly look over-excited to be here.

And we mention it in particular because of this bit where Trump was talking about his beloved, sorry, Melania, and there was something about the way he did it that convinced people he has no idea where his wife is actually from.

Trump: She comes from a faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe. Doesn’t have problems like others have. But she comes from a very safe country, very good country. It’s different, and she speaks a lot of languages pic.twitter.com/I76CVeShTR — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

When you don’t remember which country your wife is from… https://t.co/AaK55jOAkq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 30, 2026

2.

He just learned some of her bio from the movie. https://t.co/lgzZQJbJyX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2026

3.

Notice he doesn’t seem to know what country she’s from. — StickyBunny (@skullisland1919) January 30, 2026

4.

“She speaks a lot of languages” is what people say when they don’t know any of them. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 30, 2026

5.

I just imagine some reporter asking Trump what Melania’s favorite color is: “She has a favorite color, a wonderful color, bright, beautiful, shiny. Better than all of the other colors. But she has a favorite color, very favorite color. And she speaks a lot of languages” — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) January 30, 2026

6.

He talks like someone faking their way through a class project they didn’t do. — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) January 30, 2026

7.

This is how you describe a vacation rental, not a human being. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) January 30, 2026

8.

Clearly, he has no idea what country his wife is from. https://t.co/PQa7SKw1b4 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 30, 2026

9.

he couldn’t point out slovenia on a map — It’s a joke (@its_a_joke_bruh) January 30, 2026

And finally …

Important to remember while you’re chuckling at the absurdity of this is just how insanely, over the top corrupt it is. Tens of millions of dollars directly into the Trumps’ pockets while he is president. For something the market is demonstrating has close to zero value. https://t.co/7ROJfla41G — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 30, 2026

READ MORE

Bev Turner trolled Giles Coren for cancelling his family holiday to America and his A++ comeback burst her bubble in spectacular style

Source @Acyn