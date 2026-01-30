This fabulously straight-talking reporter had Donald Trump on the ropes and his wearily predictable response spoke volumes

US amazon donald trump melania trump

The good news about the must-not-watch documentary about the American First Lady, Melania, is that everyone is talking about it.

The bad news is that everyone is talking about it because no-one is going to watch it.

Holy shit. Tonight is the premiere of Melania and the photographer basically just asked Trump to get the f*ck out of the picture: PHOTOGRAPHER: “Mrs. Trump…SOLO, thank you Mrs. Trump.” He doesn’t look happy to me. pic.twitter.com/CK6mtJYkRV — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 30, 2026

Which might make you think it was $75m badly spent by Amazon, which reportedly splashed out £40m on the film itself before wazzing away another $35m on marketing.

Except, of course, if Amazon wasn’t interested in the box office so much as currying favour with Donald Trump. The very thought!

But it was a question that this particularly straight-talking reporter had for Trump at the documentary’s premiere and his wearily predictable response suggests he was right back on the ropes.

Q: Amazon paid $75 million to make and market this film. It’s an exorbitant fee. Many Americans think this is Bezos trying to get in good with you and they would call it corruption TRUMP: Who are you with? Q: The New York Times TRUMP: Fake news New York Times. I’m not involved… pic.twitter.com/3RRxsoPUv7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2026

And they weren’t the only one to ask that question, prompting another response straight out of the Trump playbook for dummies.

Reporter: What do you say to those who are critical of the fact that Amazon gave $40 million to acquire the rights of this movie? Trump: I think you have to go and ask President Obama who got paid a lot of money and hasn’t done anything. Melania really produced. pic.twitter.com/J6MpmGbMyW — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

If Trump had lost the election and was a private citizen, would Bezos have spent $75+ million on a Melania movie? https://t.co/iaXdDRCpXS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2026

2.

Step 1: Take the money.

Step 2: Attack the press.

Step 3: Yell ‘fake news.’

Same script. Every time. pic.twitter.com/VAQIZIxu2J — (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) January 30, 2026

3.

Omg. What an insane imbecile, lol https://t.co/Hgj6ndInNc — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 30, 2026

4.

He’s so fucking predictable.

Anytime, that anyone asks him a question he doesn’t like, or if they get anywhere near the truth. He calls them names like a 5 year old. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) January 30, 2026

5.

JOURNALISTS: When Trump asks Who are you with, stop telling him ! Answer: I am with the people. Because journalists are, always, ultimately, WITH AND FOR THE PEOPLE. It should not matter which news agency you’re from. Tell him that, damn it ! #Trump #whca #cdnpoli — Annie Dufour (@anniedufour99) January 30, 2026

6.