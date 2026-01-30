US amazon donald trump melania trump

This fabulously straight-talking reporter had Donald Trump on the ropes and his wearily predictable response spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated January 30th, 2026

The good news about the must-not-watch documentary about the American First Lady, Melania, is that everyone is talking about it.

The bad news is that everyone is talking about it because no-one is going to watch it.

Which might make you think it was $75m badly spent by Amazon, which reportedly splashed out £40m on the film itself before wazzing away another $35m on marketing.

Except, of course, if Amazon wasn’t interested in the box office so much as currying favour with Donald Trump. The very thought!

But it was a question that this particularly straight-talking reporter had for Trump at the documentary’s premiere and his wearily predictable response suggests he was right back on the ropes.

And they weren’t the only one to ask that question, prompting another response straight out of the Trump playbook for dummies.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2